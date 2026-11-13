This Veterans Day, Honoring Our Heroes Means Helping Them Heal

Every November, Americans pause to honor the men and women who have worn their nation’s uniform, recognizing their courage, service, and sacrifice. It is an important observance because freedom is never free. It depends on people willing to put their lives on the line to protect others.

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In Israel, we understand this sacrifice deeply. And as I reflect on Veterans Day, I am struck by something that the American and Israeli military experiences have in common: Both bring together people from remarkably diverse backgrounds, political perspectives, communities, and cultures, united by a shared commitment to something greater than themselves.

In the military, differences do not disappear. But they become secondary to a common purpose: protecting life, defending society, and safeguarding the freedom of others, even at the risk of one's own life. At a time when our societies are increasingly divided, this may be one of the most important lessons our service members can teach us. We do not have to agree on everything to stand together for what matters most. We can bring all our differences to the same table and unite around the sacred responsibility of protecting human life.

For me, this commitment is also deeply personal. My daughter is currently serving on a military base on the Gaza periphery, a base that was invaded by terrorists on October 7, 2023. Knowing that she is serving in a place marked by such unimaginable violence brings the realities of war much closer to home. Like every parent whose child serves, I feel both immense pride and the weight of knowing the risks she and her fellow soldiers face. I am reminded every day that behind every uniform is a human being, a family, and a community praying for their safe return.

But our responsibility to these heroes cannot end when they leave the battlefield.

This Veterans Day, I am reminded of that responsibility through the opening of Beit Halochem’s newest rehabilitation center in Ashdod, Israel, named in memory of my father, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, founder of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.

Over the years, I have visited Israel's wounded soldiers in hospital rehabilitation wards. I have seen firsthand the extraordinary courage it takes to begin rebuilding a life after devastating injuries. I have met soldiers whose physical wounds are visible and others who carry trauma that cannot be seen. What stays with me is not only the pain they have endured, but also their determination to find a way forward. Their courage does not end when they survive an attack or leave the battlefield. In many ways, a different kind of battle begins when they must learn to live with the consequences of their injuries.

Modern medical technology is saving soldiers whose wounds might have been fatal in previous generations. This is an extraordinary achievement and something for which we should be profoundly grateful. But it also means that more soldiers are surviving with life-altering injuries, including amputations, permanent disabilities, and deep emotional trauma. Survival is only the beginning. We must ensure that these heroes have the support, opportunity, and community they need to live full and meaningful lives.

That is why Beit Halochem, which means House of the Warrior, matters so much. Its mission goes beyond physical rehabilitation. Through psychological support, adaptive sports, social programs, and opportunities for personal growth, its centers help wounded veterans reclaim their independence and rediscover their place in society. The goal is not simply to help someone walk again, but to help them return to their community, pursue higher education, enter the workforce, build relationships, and find renewed purpose.

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The new center can be a place where those who once protected their communities are welcomed back into them with dignity and love.

As a person of faith, I believe caring for those who have sacrificed themselves for others is not simply an act of generosity. It is a profound moral obligation. Scripture calls us to carry one another's burdens and to turn compassion into action. We cannot undo the trauma of war or restore everything that has been lost, but we can make certain that no wounded hero has to navigate the road ahead alone.

Although Veterans Day is an American observance, its message belongs to all of us. Whether in America or Israel, those who serve deserve more than our applause and gratitude. They deserve a society willing to stand together on their behalf, just as they stood together to protect us.

Perhaps that is the greatest lesson our veterans can teach us at this moment in history: We may come from different backgrounds, hold different beliefs, and see the world differently, but we can still unite around the most fundamental of human values — the protection and sanctity of life.

For Veterans Day, let us honor our heroes not only with ceremonies and words of thanks, but by investing in their healing, supporting their families, and creating communities where they can rebuild their lives with dignity and purpose.

We may never be able to repay our heroes for all they have given. But we can stand together to make sure they never have to face the road to recovery alone.

May God bless America and Israel, and may He lay His healing hand on all those who have served their nations bravely.

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Yael Eckstein is President and Global CEO of The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations, and continues the legacy of her father, Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein — to build bridges of faith between Christians and Jews globally. She is also a respected Jewish leader, speaker, bestselling author, an award-winning podcast host and humanitarian. A 2025 "Pillars of Jerusalem" award recipient for her exceptional contributions to Israel's public diplomacy and The Jerusalem Post's 2023 Humanitarian of the Year, Yael is a Chicago-area native based in Israel with her husband and their four children.

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