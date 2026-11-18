One of the most ridiculous things that liberal media outlets do is pretend they aren't the slightest bit ideological. Whenever they present their works with a vague sense of objectivity and nonpartisanship, it is remarkably dishonest. But with some viewers, they can absolutely get away with it.

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Take the show "CBS News Sunday Morning." On Nov. 15, longtime liberal host Jane Pauley wrapped up the show by talking about book reviews. The Washington Post recently folded its Sunday "Book World" section, and only The New York Times still has a Sunday book-review section. Wherever will we learn from these kinds of nonpartisans about the most thrilling and rollicking anti-Trump books headed for the bestseller list?

CBS doesn't care about a book review section in conservative periodicals like National Review or the Washington Examiner. Those don't count.

Pauley proclaimed: "Bestselling author Jonathan Alter says Book World's closure left a void." He said, "So we stepped into the breach, and we're doing something about it." Pauley added, "Alter is co-founder of The Reader, a new general interest online book review."

The word "liberal" is not applied.

Alter was for many years a perpetually partisan columnist for Newsweek. His most recent books include "His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life" in 2021. Carter was a "global icon," says the promotional copy. "Here is a moral exemplar for our times, a flawed but underrated president of decency and vision who was committed to telling the truth to the American people."

In 2024, Alter's book was "American Reckoning: Inside Trump's Trial -- and My Own." The book blurb is explicit: "As one of a handful of journalists allowed in the courtroom, for 23 days Jonathan Alter sat just feet away from the most dangerous threat to democracy in American history, watching the spectacle of the century: the felony trial of Donald Trump." It came with gassy dust-cover tributes from Stephen Colbert and Lawrence O'Donnell.

Pauley continued with the nonpartisan masquerade bit, noting The Reader will be edited by Haley Sweetland Edwards, who comes over from the liberal hothouse known as Time magazine. "The Reader is part of Washington Monthly, a non-profit magazine," Pauley explained.

The Washington Monthly became well-known as a "neoliberal" magazine that was a farm team for the liberal media, and both Alter and Edwards worked there before they joined Newsweek and Time.

Edwards boasted they would have "mostly book reviews," but also book recommendations from authors like LBJ biographer Robert Caro, Kamala-boosting Ann Patchett and "Handmaid's Tale" propagandist Margaret Atwood. Does that sound non-ideological?

Edwards unsurprisingly gushes, "We have 31 Pulitzer Prize winners who have agreed to be contributors ... the creme de la creme!" The Pulitzer Prizes have become gifts that liberal writers hand to each other.

Then Pauley announced: "And that's where we come in. Each weekend, we'll offer two books for your consideration -- one fiction, one nonfiction -- courtesy of The Reader."

Their first nonfiction pick was "The Sensualist" from "the comedic writer Gary Shteyngart." This Russian-born novelist shows up occasionally to drop bombs on Trump on MS NOW's "The Beat with Ari Melber." Last year, he mumbled about "banned books" under Trump by comparing America to Russia: "Stalin wanted to purge all the, you know, whatever, Mark Twain, et cetera." Say what?

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CBS News, under their supposedly "MAGA-friendly" Editor-in-Chief Bari Weiss, will now recommend "best books" every week — by liberals, for liberals. As long as no one inside the bubble says "liberal," it's just a service for all people who love books, right? This way, you'll be nudged to expand your mind with books that the liberal commissars recommend to you.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

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