Rachel Maddow Comes Unglued About Trump Putting His Enemies in Prison

It was a meeting of the Monday-Only Millionaires on "The Daily Show" when Jon Stewart interviewed Rachel Maddow to promote her latest book, "Department of Fate," on the latest bad liberal joke: that the Department of Justice should be nonpartisan. As if modern Democrat presidents practiced that.

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In the fever swamp that is Rachel Maddow's brain, the blue wave might allow the Democrats to do something to resist Trump's evil plans for "mega-prisons" without any due process, "places that would hold five, six, seven, 10, 14,000 people, all without trial, held indefinitely." In an effort to wreck the plan for mass deportations, the Left insists that every illegal alien — even the ones accused of violent crimes — must get bond hearings and lawyers. That's not where Maddow came unglued.

Stewart trotted out the typically dishonest liberal line, that criminal illegal aliens are surely just people with traffic tickets, and then Maddow tried to claim Trump has a much larger conspiracy in mind: "With a president like this, if you give him seven to 10 prisons around the country that hold 10,000 people each, where he can hold people without trial, without access to lawyers indefinitely, you think he's only going to leave immigrants in there? I just don't."

This is matching Maddow madness to her proclamation in 2024 that if Trump were elected again, he'd end elections and in addition, "he wants to put MSNBC on trial for treason so that he can execute us."

Stewart — and everyone else who platforms Maddow — will not put any brakes on her wild-eyed political science fiction rants. She's considered one of the finest minds on television.

Later, Maddow added that Trump "essentially" destroyed the Justice Department because he hates the Constitution and he's a tyrant. "I think it's really interesting that Trump decided to essentially destroy it instead of use it to the max that he could," she claimed.

"And I think the reason that he did that is because the core function of the Justice Department ... is to make sure that the Constitution is in effect in this country and if you want the Constitution to not be in effect in this country, you do not need that building full of lawyers telling you otherwise. And so, I think it is a really ominous sign that he's essentially gotten rid of it, but it gives us this great opportunity to refound it, become fully cognizant of how powerful it is, but better this time so that we can defend the Constitution better when the next tyrant comes around."

The crowd in the studio whooped and applauded and Stewart replied: "Well said."

Stewart then turned to the Jan. 6 riot, which was the most current Exhibit A in weaponizing against a Democrat president's enemies. But to Stewart and to Maddow, despite the energetic prosecution of more than 1,500 Americans, the Biden Justice Department was incredibly weak. Stewart complained "we were unable, other than for some individuals who faced justice and then were ultimately pardoned. Are the mechanisms of accountability broken?"

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Inside the bubble of these leftist salons, only the Republicans can be charged with kangaroo courts, weaponizing prosecutions and aspiring to put their enemies in prisons. Democrats are the righteous warriors who can put "justice" back in the Justice Department, and jailing their opponents is "accountability," not partisan excess.

The Democrats shouting "Lawyer up!" at Republicans will give us a preview of how it might go if the Democrats win the White House again and seek to please their unhinged millionaire media friends.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

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