Leftist Media Spin Furiously on French Leftist Rioting

The New York Post cover on Oct. 19 summed it up in two words: "FRANCE BURNS." Over the weekend, there was massive unrest in France from leftist extremists. So there were several interesting journalism patterns.

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Labeling. Typically, reporters didn't want to label protesters as "far left," let alone "left." Note to reporters: When Greta Thunberg shows up in solidarity, it's a leftist protest. But some reporters stayed vague, like ABC's Marcus Moore: "A protest that started with high school students now spiraling to more general concerns about the cost of living, and France's future." Anyone with eyes could see it wasn't just "students" in the streets, and that it's not just about economics.

Funny Riots? During his one-day work week, Comedy Central star Jon Stewart unfurled the whole "hey, the French are natural rioters" comedy: "They stormed the Bastille! Other than adultery, it's the most French thing you can do! It's like blaming immigrants in America for remembering the Alamo. Riots are just a part of the general ambiance in France!" Would this be funny to people whose cars and businesses were looted or destroyed?

Political Exploitation. After a few days of violence and destruction, the political implications inevitably break out. The New York Times front page on Oct. 20 lamented: "French Right Has Opening In Upheaval: Riots Fit Rhetoric as Election Approaches."

NBC's Richard Engel hit that message repeatedly. "Although French authorities and police have not linked immigrants to the rioting, it's the same argument France's far-right parties are using, hoping to capitalize on the chaos to win key elections in the spring."

But that's not as odd as CNN saying riots are being used by Trump for "fearmongering," like they didn't spend about four years fearmongering for political gain after the Jan. 6 riot. CNN reporter Alayna Treene lamented Trump used "some of this darker rhetoric ... using this kind of fear mongering to try and convince voters to turn out for his party." Then host Sara Sidner added the Democrat Helper spin: "And to be fair, no Democrat who was running or otherwise has said they want to burn America to the ground."

Speaking of Jan. 6 obsessives, CNN senior political commentator Adam Kinzinger tweeted more than 50 times since the riots broke out from Oct. 17-20, and none of them were commenting on the French riots.

MS NOW host Stephanie Ruhle also complained Trump "resorted to fearmongering." Fellow host Ali Vitali suggested this "fearmongering" "makes sense" when crime and chaos is a good issue for Republicans. The graphics on screen screamed: "TRUMP USES FRANCE RIOTS TO SPREAD FEAR." As if MS NOW hasn't spread fear of impending fascism and democracy extinction for a decade now.

Blaming Trump for France. MS NOW's Ruhle somehow blamed Trump for unrest in France: "But we have to remember, the riots started, of course, over school conditions, but it's also over high prices. And you can draw a direct link to the high prices in Europe to President Trump's war in Iran." Jon Stewart attempted this lame spin, too: "In France, they've burned down an entire city because of a war they didn't start and aren't even any part of."

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If journalists want to boast about holding governments accountable and strengthening democracy, they could begin by discouraging lawlessness — violence and property destruction and looting — which can only lead to pessimism about our civil society. All riots are bad. Don't make excuses or engage in riot-splaining like they did in 2020. That's an idea Americans can and should unite around.

Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org.

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