The New Democrat Congress Will Produce a Disappointing Scorecard

Beyond the Democrats' euphoria over their overwhelming midterm victory, there seems to be no clear roadmap as to what they plan to do when they take control in January. They ran on “hate Trump, hate war, and hate the high cost of living.” Now, they will need to work with a president they hate to actually find a way to govern. There are hit lists, impeachment lists, and proposed radical changes to the Supreme Court and our government system. Here’s your checklist to keep score on the Democrats’ ability to deliver on their promises. Just check “Yes” or “No” based on whether they deliver as promised over the next two years.

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Lower Gas Prices (□ Yes □ No): Affordability was one of the two top issues that produced the Democratic victory. High gas prices affected all sectors of the economy. In the past, many Democrats wanted higher gas prices to encourage Americans to leave fossil fuel dependence and use electric vehicles. (Success Unlikely)

Impeach President Trump (□ Yes □ No): Democrats in the House may have the votes to impeach the president for the third time, but they don’t have the votes in the Senate to actually remove him from office. (Success Unlikely)

Abolish ICE (□ Yes □ No): ICE has been successful in following through on the laws against illegal immigration. Some Democrats have talked of abolishing ICE, but the president controls the executive employees involved in deporting illegal immigrants and upholding immigration laws. He’s unlikely to agree, and not even all Democrats will support this. (Success Unlikely)

Pack the Supreme Court (□ Yes □ No): Democrats have threatened to add more Supreme Court Justices to put an end to the conservative court. This is a constitutional issue that is unlikely to be allowed without an amendment to the Constitution. (Success Unlikely)

End the Senate Filibuster (□ Yes □ No): Unlike the Republicans, Democrats can reject past precedents and end the Senate filibuster, making it easier to pass their agenda. (Success Likely)

End the War and Impeach Dept. of War Secretary Hegseth (□ Yes □ No): Although the president remains the Commander in Chief and has the ability to initiate and maintain the use of military force, it’s likely that they might be successful in limiting funding for the military. Impeaching Hegseth is unlikely to be affirmed. (Partial Success Possible)

Stop Trump Tariffs (□ Yes □ No): Democrats have promised to end Trump tariffs and initiate free trade without demanding a reduction of foreign tariffs on our products. This might initially lower prices but negate the incentive for companies to invest in manufacturing products in America. This would keep us dependent on foreign goods and eliminate the good jobs created by increasing American manufacturing. They will face a Trump veto. (Partial Success Possible)

Reinstitute Climate Change Alternative Energy Regulations (□ Yes □ No): Trump has put an end to alternative energy incentives and increased our energy independence and the use of fossil fuels. Expect a veto on any attempts to require the elimination of gas-powered vehicles and alternative energy plans. (Success Unlikely)

End Fossil Fuels (□ Yes □ No): Energy independence is a major achievement of the Trump administration. Expect a veto to any attempt to change that. (Success Unlikely)

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Open the Border and Stop Deportations (□ Yes □ No): A secure border is approved by most Americans and is the cornerstone of Trump’s agenda. He will veto any attempts to open the border, though he may negotiate some changes on who will be deported. He will put the focus on deporting the worst of the worst and recent illegal immigrants. (Success Unlikely)

Path to Citizenship for Illegal Immigrants (□ Yes □ No): Democrats will want a path to citizenship for the millions of undocumented immigrants now in America, but they would have to overcome a promised veto by the president. Some legal status may be possible for those undocumented here for many years. (Success Unlikely)

End Fraud Accountability (□ Yes □ No): In many states, benefit fraud is rampant and has been a major focus of the Trump administration and the Department of Justice. Expect Trump to continue this focus, though some states will fight him. (Partial Success Possible)

Guarantee a Minimum Income for All (□ Yes □ No): Conservative priorities support a meritocracy where people must earn the pay they receive. Trump would veto any move to provide a guaranteed income. (Success Unlikely)

Raise Taxes and Reinstate the Wealth Tax (□ Yes □ No): Republicans have had success in decreasing taxes on most Americans, with no tax on tips and Social Security payments. An increase in wealth taxes will be pushed, but expect a Trump veto. Increasing taxes does not help affordability. (Success Unlikely)

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Punish Companies that Worked with Trump (□ Yes □ No): Trump has highlighted the $22 trillion of investment by companies willing to move manufacturing to the U.S. This would mean jobs, increases in GDP, and more government tax revenue. (Success Unlikely)

Universal Healthcare (□ Yes □ No): This is something Democrats ran on, but they don’t have a viable plan to pay for it. It would eliminate the popular healthcare coverage many now have. They talk the talk, but they don’t have the votes or the plan to make it work. Trump has already produced preferred nation prices on most prescription drugs. (Success Unlikely)

With the presidential veto hanging over every change Democrats initiate and an inadequate majority to overcome that veto, significant success on key Democratic promises remains unlikely. They don’t even have agreement on what their agenda ought to be. The most radical socialist candidates will want more and will refuse to settle for any negotiated agreement with Trump. The Democrats may have won the midterm battle, but winning the war on the road to 2028 will be much tougher! Their success is clearly unlikely to produce the results their voters expect. With Trump having time to solidify the country’s economic success and end the war in Iran, Republicans may very well be the answer the 2028 voters will want when Democrats disappoint.

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Dr. Terry Paulson’s newest book, "Becoming a Contagious Republican: The Political Conversation Your Mother Told You Never to Have," is now available on Amazon. Listen in as a Republican couple explains why they are Republicans. Contact me at terry@terrypaulson.com.

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