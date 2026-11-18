The freedom of movement has always been a central element of American freedom.

It started with ships sailing across the Atlantic, bringing people to this open continent. Then, it blossomed as Americans moved westward on foot and horseback to settle in wilderness areas where they needed to depend on themselves for food and shelter.

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Eventually, it continued in the private ownership of homes and automobiles, which are at the center of the modern American lifestyle, providing a place to live and a way to move freely.

But, unsurprisingly, there are politicians who would like to limit this freedom.

One of them is the current governor of California.

The Census Bureau last month published a table showing the percentage of households in each state in 2025 that had at least one electric vehicle.

Not surprisingly, California beat all other states by a large margin for the percentage of its households that had at least one EV. In this state, 13.8 percent of households have an EV. The second-ranking state was Washington, where 8.9 percent of households have an EV. The third-ranking state was Hawaii, where 8.5 percent of households have an EV.

There also was a definite political pattern to the prevalence of possessing an EV: Households in Republican-governed states were less likely to have an EV; households in Democrat-governed states were more likely to have one.

The nine states that have the lowest percentage of households with an EV all have Republican governors as of this November: North Dakota, where only 1.3 percent of households have an EV, Wyoming (1.6 percent), Louisiana (1.6 percent), Mississippi (1.8 percent), South Dakota (1.8 percent), West Virginia (2.0 percent), Arkansas (2.2 percent), Iowa (2.3 percent) and Alabama (2.3 percent).

The Democrat-governed state with the lowest percentage of households that have an EV was Kentucky (2.5 percent).

But 18 of the 20 states with the lowest percentage of households having an EV had Republican governors as of this November. Kansas, with 2.9 percent of households having an EV, was the only Democrat-governed state other than Kentucky that ranked in the bottom 20.

Conversely, only four Republican-governed states ranked among the top 20 states (and the District of Columbia) for the percentage of households having an EV. These four states were Nevada, which ranked fourth (8.2 percent); Vermont, which ranked fifth (7.7 percent); Utah, which ranked eighth (6.8 percent); and Florida, which ranked 13th (5.8 percent).

Why does California have such a large percentage of households with an EV when compared to other states?

In 2020, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, signed an executive order. "I, Gavin Newsom ... do hereby issue the following Order to pursue actions necessary to combat the climate crisis," it said. "It shall be a goal of the State that 100 percent of in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks will be zero-emission by 2035."

Newsom's order went on to declare that state transportation agencies needed to focus on moving people into government-run mass transit and onto bicycles and walkways.

They should, he declared, "identify near term actions, and investment strategies, to improve clean transportation, sustainable freight and transit options" by "(b)uilding towards an integrated, statewide rail and transit network, consistent with the California State Rail Plan, to provide seamless, affordable multimodal travel options for all."

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The order said agencies should also be "(s)upporting bicycle, pedestrian, and micro-mobility options, particularly in low-income and disadvantaged communities in the State, by incorporating safe and accessible infrastructure into projects where appropriate."

In June 2025, Newsom issued another executive order to advance his "zero-emission" vehicle agenda.

"I, Gavin Newsom ... do hereby issue the following Order to become effective immediately," it said. "The State of California reaffirms its commitment to accelerate the deployment of zero-emission technologies, including passenger, medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, consistent with the deployment targets and other actions directed in Executive Order N-79-20, to the extent consistent with State law and other legal requirements."

The effort to force Americans onto mass transit systems or sidewalks, or into EVs — which, according to the Department of Energy, "generally have a shorter range (per charge) than comparable conventional vehicles have (per tank of gas)" — is not consistent with the American way of life.

Limiting the movement of Americans is not consistent with the spirit of American freedom.

In "The Significance of the Frontier in American History," as this writer has noted before, Frederick Jackson Turner argued that America's understanding of freedom was rooted in the freedom of movement that Americans had historically enjoyed.

"He would be a rash prophet who should assert that the expansive character of American life has now entirely ceased," Turner wrote in 1893. "Movement has been its dominant fact, and, unless this training has no effect upon people, the American energy will continue to demand a wider field for its exercise."

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"This democratic society was not a disciplined army, where all must keep step and where the collective interests destroyed individual will and work," Turner wrote. "Rather it was a mobile mass of freely circulating atoms, each seeking its own place and finding play for its own powers and for its own original initiative. We cannot lay too much stress upon this point, for it was at the very heart of the whole American movement. The world was to be made a better world by the example of democracy in which there was freedom of the individual, in which there was the vitality and mobility productive of originality and variety."

Americans should not be forced into EVs and mass transit systems. They should be able to go where they want, when they want, how they want.

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