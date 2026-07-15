A Driver Who Needed to Be Pulled Over

Yovani De Jesus Alvarez Murillo, as reported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Department of Justice, is a citizen of Honduras who allegedly "illegally entered" the United States from Mexico in 2002.

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That was the year he turned 19.

Three years later, in 2005, according to an affidavit filed by an ICE officer this month in the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut, the New York State Police arrested Alvarez "as it related to a charge of driving while ability impaired by the consumption of alcohol." He pleaded guilty, and "the court imposed a sentence of a $300 fine and a conditional discharge."

Then, in August 2008, according to the affidavit, Alvarez was arrested again - this time in Greenwich, Connecticut - "on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol." He would eventually be convicted of that offense in 2012 in a Connecticut court that "imposed a sentence of six (6) months jail."

Meanwhile, in December 2008, according to the affidavit, Alvarez was picked up by the Stamford Police Department in Connecticut "on charges of two (2) counts of failure to appear second degree." He would eventually be convicted for this in 2012, and the court "imposed a sentence of one (1) year jail on each count."

In November 2009, according to the affidavit, Stamford police arrested Alvarez "on a charge of larceny third degree." In March 2012, a Connecticut court convicted him "and imposed a sentence of one (1) year jail."

In December 2011, according to the ICE affidavit, Stamford police arrested Alvarez once more "on a charge of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol." A Connecticut court convicted him of this also in March 2012 "and imposed a sentence of six (6) months jail."

Three months after that conviction, according to the affidavit, Stamford police arrested Alvarez yet again in June 2012 "on a charge of failure to appear first degree." In October of that year, he was convicted, and the court "imposed a sentence of one (1) year jail."

Eighteen days before the court imposed that sentence, Stamford police had arrested Alvarez once more, according to the affidavit. This time it was "on a charge of forgery second degree." He was also convicted for this offense, and a Connecticut court "imposed a sentence of three (3) years jail, execution of sentence suspended after serving one (1) year jail, with three (3) years of probation."

That same month fourteen years ago, while incarcerated in Connecticut, he was interviewed by ICE, according to the ICE affidavit, and "admitted that he was a native and citizen of Honduras and that he illegally entered the United States sometime in 2002 by crossing the border from Mexico."

In 2013, when he was released from detention in Connecticut, according to the ICE affidavit, ICE took custody of Alvarez, and an immigration judge ordered that he be deported to Honduras. ICE did so by putting him "on a government operated flight from New Orleans, Louisiana."

He did not stay in Honduras.

A decade after Alvarez was deported, Stamford police arrested him again in May 2023 "on a charge of criminal trespass third degree." He was convicted, and the court "imposed a $300 fine."

In November 2024, state police in Connecticut arrested him again "for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol."

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Ten months later, he was still in Connecticut. In August 2025, Stamford police arrested him again, this time "on a charge of illegal operation of a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device." According to the Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles, this is "a device installed in a motor vehicle to prohibit an individual under the influence of alcohol or drugs from operating it."

In May of this year, according to the affidavit, a Connecticut court convicted Alvarez for these last two offenses.

On July 13, the office of the United States Attorney for Connecticut issued a press release stating that Alvarez had been "transferred to ICE custody" and was being "charged by federal criminal complaint with illegal reentry of a removed alien."

"Alvarez was removed to Honduras in October 2013," said the press release.

In a statement posted on X on the same day that the U.S. attorney announced Alvarez was being charged with "illegal reentry of a removed alien," the Department of Homeland Security described a tragic incident that had happened that morning in Maine.

"On July 13, 2026, at approximately 7:00 AM ET, ICE was conducting targeted surveillance on the last known address of an illegal alien with a final order of removal," said this post. "An illegal alien departed the residence in a vehicle. ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop. The vehicle attempted to flee the scene and, fearing for public safety, an officer discharged his weapon.

"The driver of the vehicle was struck, and emergency services were immediately contacted. He passed away from his injuries."

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Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) then reached out to DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin with a request. "I spoke with DHS Secretary Mullin last night and urged him to cease all non-urgent vehicle stops in the wake of yesterday's deadly Biddeford shooting," she reported in her own post on X. "I am encouraged that the Department has agreed to do so."

National Public Radio then reported that a spokesman for Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) had confirmed that ICE would "pause" these vehicle stops.

President Donald Trump contradicted this. "The men and women of ICE are doing a GREAT job, one that has to be done," he wrote in a post on Truth Social. "CRIME IS WAY DOWN IN AMERICA, in many cases with numbers that haven't been seen in decades."

"(W)e must be strong, tough, and smart, and we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.'s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP! Once we do, we are playing right into the criminal's hands. The Radical Left Dumocrats would like to see this done, but it won't happen on my watch," he said.

The best way to prevent illegal aliens from being involved in dangerous incidents on American roads is to prevent them from coming here illegally in the first place.

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