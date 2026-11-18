There's no better time for some good news than the present.

On November 10, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a new book entitled "Unapologetic: Clarity and Conviction in a World Gone Crazy."

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Unlike most midterm Republican candidates, Sanders won reelection in a landslide.

I had the opportunity to hear her speak about her new book at the Nixon Library on Veterans Day and was so inspired that I, like others in the room, wondered out loud if she should be on the GOP short list for presidential nominee in 2028.

Her newest book, "Unapologetic," tracks her journey from serving as press secretary in the White House to becoming the first woman elected governor of Arkansas. It gets really personal as she shares the fear she overcame in her battle with cancer that was diagnosed just 60 days before her first election — and the faith that sustained her then and continues to guide her every day.

As she first ran for governor, Sanders addressed issues that she believes matter most to Arkansans: education, lower taxes, jobs, and public safety. And she delivered as a conservative on those issues and was unapologetically pro-life.

Sanders was reelected by a 15-point margin in an election cycle where Republicans suffered crushing losses all across America, including in her neighboring state of Texas.

Every Republican state official on the ballot was elected, along with the entire Arkansas Republican congressional delegation.

While she has supported many of President Donald Trump's policy positions, Sarah expresses a nuanced view on the issue of artificial intelligence (AI). She supports guardrails around AI and opposed a provision in the original version of the One Big Beautiful Bill that would have prevented states from regulating AI. That provision was stripped following objections by her and only a handful of other Republicans.

Her leadership is bold, and as governor of Arkansas, she signed measures limiting youth access to social media, and she expanded school choice options for parents far beyond most states, which I wrote a raving column about months ago.

In her 2023 response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, Sanders said Biden was "the first man to surrender his presidency to a woke mob that can't even tell you what a woman is."

She chastised Biden's weak border policies and said her "heart breaks for every parent who has lost a son or daughter to addiction."

She has decried "years of Democrat attacks on law enforcement and calls to defund the police" and policies that "allow violent criminals to roam free, while law-abiding families live in fear."

"Beyond our border, from Afghanistan to Ukraine, from North Korea to Iran, President Biden's weakness puts our nation and the world at risk," Sanders said.

She further criticized Biden's "refusal to stand up to China, our most formidable adversary" as "dangerous and unacceptable."

Sanders issued an Executive Order after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023, that said, "Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, targeting defenseless families in their homes, killing 1,200 innocent Israelis, and taking 230 hostages, including children and babies." In it, she called out the "shocking rise in antisemitism and pro-Hamas protests in the United States" and said that "These activists deny Israel's fundamental right to defend itself in this war between good and evil."

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Sanders speaks, writes, and leads with a clarity and purpose that is refreshing and sorely needed in America today. At the Nixon Library, she invited all the weary in the audience to remember that red-state Arkansas' doors are wide open.

Yet although Sanders is guided by the values of America's heartland and loves her great state of Arkansas, she knows her way around our nation's capital. So if Republicans want to recover from the rebuke voters delivered in this last election, they should take a serious look at the governor of Arkansas who is unapologetically leading with clarity and conviction in a world gone crazy.

Star Parker is the founder of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and the author of "Necessary Noise, How Donald Trump Inflames the Culture War and Why This Is Good News for America" (Hachette, 2019).

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