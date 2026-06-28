After Dobbs, Will We Get Life Right on America’s 250th?

Why can’t America seem to get "created equal," right? It’s our national creed. It’s our DNA. Yet, here we are, heading into America’s 250th year, and “We the People” still does not include all the people.

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I just want to clarify the language so there is no ambiguity. Every human is a person; every person is a human. All of us begin life at fertilization. Every compromise on personhood has always resulted in discrimination, destruction and death.

Patrick Henry once famously opined in his famous 1775 speech: “Is life so dear, or peace so sweet, as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery? Forbid it, Almighty God! I know not what course others may take; but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!” Yet, this fiery eloquence was belied by Henry’s own denial of liberty to those he enslaved. This is what a soul compromised looks like.

In a letter responding to a Quaker abolitionist challenging him on his hypocrisy, Henry answered in a pathetic yet painfully honest way: “Would anyone believe that I am master of slaves by my own purchase? I am drawn along by the general inconvenience of living without them. I will not — I cannot justify it, however culpable my conduct…I believe a time will come when an opportunity will be afforded to abolish this lamentable evil.”

Isn’t this exactly where our culture is? We know killing our own children, via elective abortion, is a lamentable evil, but our society is drawn to the convenience of it all. It cannot be justified. Someone else – the innocent and defenseless unborn child – should pay for the ease of my existence!

The Supreme Court had an opportunity to correct a supremely wrong decision. The nation’s highest court finally overturned Roe in the historic Dobbs Decision on June 24, 2022, declaring there is no constitutional right to abortion.

There were many reasons why I rejoiced over the Dobbs decision. I was conceived in rape but adopted into a diverse family of 15 with nine other adopted siblings. I married an incredibly resilient woman who was a single mom pressured to abort by the biological father. Two of my four kiddos were adopted. My new book and documentary, "Should Have Been Aborted," detail this journey of a life many say should never have been lived.

Tragically, in a judicial compromise, the court promptly allowed states to decide on who gets to live and who gets to die. Life is not a states’ rights issue any more than slavery, women’s suffrage, or racial discrimination. Imagine a modern-day patchwork of state-by-state laws allowing varying levels of chattel slavery, unequal voting rights by gender and codified racism. This is what we currently have with abortion.

The Declaration of Independence reminds us that our most fundamental rights are not given to us by a morally inconsistent government. The most powerful nation on earth began with these words of humility: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

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The Founders knew, even as some of them contradicted their own high ideals, that God knows better than we about equality.

These powerful and convicting words are, too often, omitted for political reasons. In a pro-abortion speech celebrating Roe v. Wade, Vice President Kamala Harris conveniently left out the word "Life," saying: “America is a promise. A promise we made in the Declaration of Independence. That we are each endowed with the right of liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” There is no liberty or any pursuit of happiness if your life is aborted.

Last week, former President Obama, speaking at the opening of his presidential library, also curiously left out those significant words. “But out of the fire and steel of a revolution, a different story took flight on this continent. A declaration that we are all created equal, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights.” He identified only the pursuit of happiness.

Are we a happier nation after destroying over 67 million of our posterity?

Despite a Republican-led administration and Congress, the failure to defend Life continues. After initially defunding Planned Parenthood for ten years, the GOP caved. The final version of Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill only defunded the corrupt abortion wing of the Democratic Party for one measly year, which expires on July 4th. Recently, when asked by a reporter about where his administration stood on extending the defunding of Planned Parenthood, President Trump kind of shrugged it off as a “thorny issue.” (Although Trump has implemented tremendous pro-life policies, his conflicting abortion rhetoric is antithetical to a pro-life worldview.) There is no current federal bill even being considered that bans abortion.

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Compromise kills the justice millions deserve.

The GOP used to be led by a faction called “Radical Republicans,” who fought uncompromisingly for the erasure of the evil institution of slavery. Today, they’re led by “Rickety Republicans” who often fail to put up a fight against Planned Parenthood and the evil institution of baby killing.

If conviction doesn’t drive you, compromise will. America’s children deserve better.

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