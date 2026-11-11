Are They Ignorant, Selfish, Apathetic...or Just Plain Evil?

When speaking of Democratic Party politicians, the answer to the question in the title is very easy—they are just pure evil. Some of them, yes, do fall into the other categories as well, but the people who advocate and urge evil (more on that in a moment) are evil. And every Democrat politician supports incredibly, vile, evil things.

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But when we are talking about the various people who vote for the Democrats, the motives and rationales are not always so uncomplicated. I base this article on a recent Breitbart headline: “Democrat Who Said Trump Supporters Belong in Concentration Camps on Track to Win North Caroline House Seat.” This is, of course, appalling, horrifying, revolting, and, yes, pure, 100% evil. There is no other word for it.

I don’t agree with Democratic politicians on much, if anything, and I think all of them are incurably evil, dangerous to the country, and belong nowhere near any position of power or influence. But I would never suggest, or even think, of putting them in a concentration camp, with the horrors the countless innocent people endured in the Nazi and communist camps. And certainly not their “supporters.” Who’s the real Nazi here? And, yes, it’s not surprising that a communist (which is pretty much what the Democratic Party has become) would want to throw their opponents into gulags. This Democratic politician (Shelly Headen) is a vile, disgusting fiend, but what about the people who voted for her? How could anybody vote for her? But yes, she did win the House election and is going to Congress. This is what America has become?

Different people have different motives for voting for evil people, of course. Some do it because they are evil, too. Others because they know absolutely nothing about history and what the Left has done through time. Many, sadly, are just stupid, and have no mental ability at all to think, reason, and draw proper conclusions. Countless voters are selfish—the Democrats give them the money, etc., they want, and they aren’t going to bite the hand that feeds them, regardless of how vile the politicians are whom they vote for. Many voters are just apathetic. They really don’t care. That amounts to selfishness, too, they think only about themselves—if they think at all.

“For from within, out of the heart of men, proceed evil thoughts, adulteries, fornications, murders, thefts, covetousness, deceit, lewdness, an evil eye, blasphemy, pride, foolishness. All these EVIL THINGS come from within and defile a man” (Mark 7:21-23, my emphasis).

Regardless of the ultimate motive, those who vote for Democrats have something seriously wrong with their hearts, are voting for evil (which of the above sins Jesus mentioned does the Democratic Party, the Left not promote today?), and, to that extent, are just as evil as the politicians they support.

Shelly Headen said she wants her enemies in concentration camps—just like the Nazis and communists. And North Carolinians put her in Congress. For whatever other motive might be involved, those who vote for such a person are evil. Period. Maybe stupid, maybe ignorant, but stupidity and ignorance are no excuse for evil, not in America, not today.

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Are many Americans just not listening? That’s apathy, and no excuse for voting for evil, either. It is becoming hard to conceive how incredibly... abominable? decadent? barbaric? what's the word, folks?...that millions of Americans have become. How could any civilized, decent quarter-wit vote for a person like Shelly Headen? Or James Talrico? Abdul El-Sayed? Any Democrat? Republicans certainly have their faults and weaknesses, that’s for sure, and I would never claim that Donald Trump is the reincarnation of Jesus Christ. But I have never heard any Republican—or Trump—say he/she wants to throw Democrats into concentration camps, or who wants to re-shoot some dead Democrat supporter. This is frightening, folks, that there is any American so monstrous, so utterly empty of a conscience, that they believe these things. And what’s even worse, there are millions and millions of Americans who listen to and/or vote for these people. This is horrid beyond description. How did America ever sink so low?

Again, I ask, are Americans just not listening, or are they so apathetic and evil that they don’t care that a person in Congress wants to throw her opponents into a concentration camp? That their podcasters are laughing about shooting Charlie Kirk again. That babies can be murdered in the womb up to the time of birth (and maybe even beyond). And if children are allowed life beyond birth, they can be butchered, mutilated, and maimed for life for the pleasure of sexual perverts. That a woman can have a penis and a man can get pregnant (what can the other four genders do, Mr. Talarico). What in the world has happened to the country? Is this the hell America has become? This is repulsive to any decent human being, inexcusable and indefensible. And the American people have given over half the Congress to the gargoyles who push this stuff with all of their might. What does that say about the American people? Ignorant? Selfish? Apathetic? Pure evil? Or all the above?

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Shelly Headen can feel like she was vindicated for what she said—she wants to throw Trump supporters into concentration camps, and the people in her district elected her to Congress, where she now has power. Would they have elected Adolf Hitler if he ran for Congress in that district and said the same thing? Do the people in her district really believe that Donald Trump is worse than Adolf Hitler? Then “stupid” and “evil” are the nicest words to describe them

What Headen wants is what the Left has done all over the world. So, when it starts happening in America, folks, don’t be surprised. The American people are voting for it. If you were a Democrat, what would you conclude?

Check out my Substack: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

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