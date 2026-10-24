The Mess France Has Made of Itself — Again

Evil will always — always — take advantage of any weakness or hesitancy it perceives in goodness. Evil can do things that good can’t because evil has no conscience, no standards, no stopping point. There are just some things that good people cannot do, and that’s a limitation when dealing with those who have no morals, and who thus will commit any vile barbarity. Apparently, Charles Spurgeon was the first to say, "A lie will go round the world while truth is pulling its boots on” (1859), though Jonathan Swift wrote similarly in 1710, "Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it." John Stuart Mill said, “Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends than that good men should look on and do nothing” (1867). Unfortunately, this appears too often to be the truth.

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But “good men” must all be on the same page. Everybody in America, and enough people in Europe, used to be there. Now, about half of Americans and probably more Europeans are reading a completely different book on what “goodness” and “evil” are. And that book ain’t called “The Holy Bible.”

Nations change, of course, and will eventually become completely different. France was called “Gaul” by the Romans, and when Caesar fought them, they were very primitive (some of whom fought in the nude). Rome then provided a semblance of order and stability, but it took hundreds of years of Christianity to truly civilize the country. Unfortunately, Christianity was unable to civilize Islam or the Left, and that is what we are seeing in France today — the rebellion of these two uncivilized monsters. Emmanuel Macron, being a leftist himself, hasn’t a clue what is happening or what to do about it.

Since 1789, and its “enlightened” revolution, France has had five constitutions and 13 changes of government. It lost its monarchy to a guillotine in 1792 — leftist violence. It then very briefly tried a republic, which was a disaster, and ended up with the Napoleonic Empire, which barely lasted 15 years itself. Eventually, France settled on a republic again and has tried to be one ever since, with varying degrees of success. So, its current problems aren’t surprising, nor, historically, would another change of its form of government be a shock. History. Something most people forget or know nothing about.

France — and Europe — and America — are probably not headed for a 1789 revolution, though I can’t know that for certain. Usually, changes of governmental forms take place gradually, though civil wars can make things happen rapidly. The American government, except in certain structural forms, doesn’t resemble the limited government with states-delegated rights our Founders established. Whether we’re going to end up as a Muslim or communist totalitarian nation remains to be seen. It doesn’t appear to be imminent, but again, barring a violent revolution, the change, as from what our Founders established, will be gradual, and most people won’t even notice. And probably not care, until the bullets or axes start flying.

Muslims have proven over their history that they will do whatever is necessary to fulfill the “will of Allah.” Leftists have also demonstrated historically that they, too, will do whatever they need to do, including kill as many people as required, to accomplish their goal of total political power. The West used to have the will to stand up to people like this, but, so far, that will appears to be noticeably diminishing. There just aren’t many Donald Trumps in the West anymore.

And so, France has been burning, and the country, and especially its leadership, doesn't know what to do, and probably don’t have the will anymore to do what needs to be done anyway. The effeminization and sissification of the West has been among the most dominant and tragic results of leftist ideology. Men of strength, courage, will, and determination are few and far between now. And if America doesn’t get some backbone soon — one man probably can’t save the country — it will likely burn, too, in the not-too-distant future.

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Democrats are encouraging decline, and most Americans are simply too blind, or apathetic right now, to care. But they’ll start caring when it’s their house burning. By then, however, it will be too late. Evil will have triumphed.

What will be interesting to see — if it comes to this — is who will come out on top, Muslims or leftists. Two ideologies could hardly be more polar opposites. They need each other right now to defeat their common enemy — Western Civilization. But if the “West” falls, there will be a monumental struggle for power. Islam is not going to hand power to atheists, and communists won’t give it to a religion. Get out your popcorn and watch the fun. From a safe, underground sanctuary.

Since neither Islam nor the Left has any conscience, and they’ll both kill whoever gets in their way, a battle between those two would be a bloodbath. I don’t know who would win. Islam is the religion of Muslims, and communism is the religion of leftists, and they are both willing to kill and be killed in their defense.

Interestingly, The Liberty Daily had a recent headline: “France’s ‘Chaos, Inc.’ Exposed as the Global Islamo-Marxist Franchise Launching Revolutions With Plans to Spread to 12 Nations.” How much do you want to bet they leave China alone? Of course, the Left already has China. If Islam is smart, they will leave it that way. China won’t stomach any nonsense.

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Western Civilization, founded upon Greek philosophy and democracy, Roman republicanism and law, and Judeo-Christian morality, can survive. The only question is, does it have the will to do so, and right now, that is extremely problematic. There is a time to turn the other cheek. But there is also a time to clean out the temple, which Jesus apparently did twice. He wasn’t above doing what was necessary to defeat evil, and we shouldn’t be, either.

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," "Allie’s Dilemma," and "Kendrick and other stories." Follow me on X: @thailandmkl

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