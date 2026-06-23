Who's to Blame for the Inner-City Mess?

America is simply unable to have a decent, calm, intelligent, rational discussion about race. It almost immediately descends into emotional rancor, and emotions do not think; they only react and harden. And while this situation exists, racial problems in America will persist, and a huge segment of the country’s population will remain in a sad and unnecessary condition.

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The Democrats don’t want to have a serious discussion about race; why should they? They gain much of their power via the status quo, with most large inner cities being havens of poverty, crime, and hopelessness. They buy votes, so they have no incentive to make lives better. And since they control the media, any time anyone says one negative word about a George Floyd or Karmelo Anthony, the cry of “racism!” reverberates everywhere, and the Republicans become cowed and intimidated into silence. Thus, the tragic, heart-breaking situation in America’s inner cities never gets solved.

The tendency among “conservatives,” non-Democrats, is to place most of the blame on Democrats, especially big-city mayors and their policies, nearly all of which, for half a century, have been Democrats. Here is some interesting data.

Republican mayors in the last 50 years:

Chicago: 0

Los Angeles: 1

St. Louis: 0

San Francisco: 1

Philadelphia: 0

New York: 2 (including Michael Bloomberg)

Baltimore: 0

Detroit: 0

Seattle: 0

Atlanta: 0

Houston: 0

New Orleans: 0

Milwaukee: 0

Boston: 0

Pittsburgh: 0

Louisville: 0

Dallas: 2 (for about 12 years)

Memphis: 0

Minneapolis: 0

Washington, D.C.: Don't make me laugh

So, yes, I certainly think a substantial portion of the blame can be placed upon Democratic Party big-city mayors. And maybe Republicans have just given up. Democrats—white and black, male and female—have much to answer for.

But, folks, I don’t believe that government is the answer anyway, and the last half-century of Democratic Party rule and failure in the cities above amply illustrates that. Until we get over this mindset in America — this zeitgeist that government is the solution to every problem — we won’t solve human crises. Governments can build roads and put out fires (except in California), but problems of the human spirit are far beyond government’s reach and ability. But Americans just haven’t been educated that way in our government-run schools. Not surprisingly.

Government can — should — provide the protection and framework for all its citizens to improve themselves and succeed. But, ultimately, success is an individual achievement. The black people themselves will have to step up and solve their problems — not through government action, but in the sole way it can be solved. Let me explain.

The only person I blame for my failures in life is myself. Yes, we all live in this world and must deal with other people, some of whom are scum. I’ve been knocked down, more than once, by some despicable human gargoyle, but I didn’t lie on the ground, whining and complaining about how unfair life is to me, or how “society” is set against me, or how I’m the “victim” of somebody else’s monstrosities. I got up, dusted myself off, and took responsibility for my own life. I’m not rich, but I do ok. And I still take responsibility — and credit — for the results in my life. I always will.

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If black Americans – all Americans – want to have a decent life, then they need to quit killing each other, having babies out of wedlock, and work hard in school and get a marketable skill that people want to hire. Millions of black people have, indeed, done that very thing. But too many, in the big cities especially, have listened too long to the selfish, godless Democratic Party lie that they can’t make it in America, and it’s the fault of “white supremacy.” That is about as despicable and disgusting — and dangerous — as anything could be.

Americans need to take control of their own lives, work hard, be industrious, frugal, and virtuous; in other words, do the things that lead to success. Whining might get you a temporary check from a slimeball politician, but it won’t lead to a successful, productive, virtuous life. And that is what is wrong in major American cities, and, indeed, in many other places in America as well.

It’s time for black Americans — yea, all races — to buck up, quit playing the victim, take responsibility for their individual lives, conquer self-destroying lusts, and work hard to succeed. And quit listening to Democrats and gutless Republicans who will excuse every sin and debauchery in the book — by anybody. The great principles of self-control and virtue apply to every human being — white, black, brown, yellow, red, green, purple, whatever color, whatever race, whatever clime or country they live in. That is simply the way God made this world, the eternal constitution of things. Everybody — everybody — will face obstacles and human slime, some more than others. The difference between success and failure is how a person meets, handles, and overcomes those obstacles and how they react when they’re knocked down. Whining and blaming others will not solve the problem.

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That is what black, white, brown, etc., people need to hear, not the lying rhetoric of Democratic Party politicians. The Democrats will never tell anybody the truth because their whole power base is founded upon making sure that individuals are not taught virtue and how to succeed in life. Virtuous people don’t need government, and Democrats are about nothing if not government. And sadly, the Republicans have been intimidated and cowed into silence, too afraid of being called “racists” to truly be of any assistance.

The fact is, until we get over this fear of talking about race and point all people toward godly virtue, our problems — all of them, but especially race — will never be solved. Government can help by enforcing the laws, teaching excellence and virtue — and then getting out of people’s way.

Check out my substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com) and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: "Whitewater," "River Bend," "Return to River Bend," "Allie’s Dilemma," and "Kendrick and other stories." Follow me on X: @thailandmkl.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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