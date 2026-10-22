Dem Hack Drops the Mask and Lets Her Fascism Freak Flag Fly

The sour, bitter face of our enemy is the face of the chubby girl who always tried to get between you and her hot roommate — except instead of a double-bagger trying to block your shot, she’s now a Democrat trying to condemn you to serfdom. It’s the same face you see worn by malignant amphibians like Elissa Slotkin (D-CIA), a particularly loathsome creature who trumpets her time at the Central Intelligence Agency to establish her phony USA! USA! bona fides. This comes at the same time she supports a Jew-hating communist to be her co-senator who is, at minimum, a slobbering affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood. Whether her flex is calculated or stupid is a puzzlement; does she think she’s exploiting him instead of being exploited herself? It is useful to remember how the Iranian mullahs took power and then immediately shot all their erstwhile leftist allies. Regardless, they deserve each other; we don’t deserve either.

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When fascism comes to America, it will come from the left, because the left is where fascism comes from. It will come in the form of a Democrat, a Democrat who pretends to be patriotic and points to her résumé as if it’s proof. And it will be dressed like an HR director at a mid-tier company in a second-tier town.

Lying is a sacred obligation of Muslim fanatics and some CIA veterans. Oh, not all of them. Some have done outstanding service. You rarely meet those. With few exceptions, my experience with the Agency has been distinctly negative. In Kosovo, the only thing the CIA contributed was keeping the Pristina bar scene alive. The new hit TV series Lioness features super-competent CIA operatives pulling off complex missions and being based. This is why they call it “fiction.” The real ones pulling the triggers tend to be pretty cool. The rest of them? They’d fit in nicely at the rear of the bell curve at your local DMV. There’s a reason the best book about the CIA ever is called Legacy of Ashes.

But just because they’re generally incompetent doesn’t mean they are not dangerous. Sadly, they’re less dangerous to America’s enemies than to Americans themselves. Take the aforementioned Slotkin, please. Recently, she decided to disgrace herself even more than she did when she joined with the useless blue falcon Mark Kelly to encourage American soldiers to disobey orders if there was a Republican administration in charge. This time, she felt comfortable on a liberal panel explaining that she intended to prosecute Republicans working for the Trump administration to deter future young Republicans from going into public service.

Let me repeat that.

The United States senator explained that she intended to prosecute Republicans working for the Trump administration to deter future young Republicans from going into public service.

Now, you don’t have to believe me. You can believe her, at least in this case. Here’s what she said, straight from the donkey’s mouth: “So that’s what I’m saying, and not just focus on the president. I want young people coming out of school to say, ‘Should I go work for the Trump administration?’ [Like, that sounds fun.] I might get an opportunity that might be buying myself a ton of problems, and so let me avoid participating in that. I want that deterrence message s- [sent].”

Slotkin, understanding how her audience usually consists of either liars or mental defectives, immediately fell back on her CIA reflexes and denied that she said what everybody heard her say, adding a garnish of phony outrage. Nobody believed her denial, but that didn’t matter because it wasn’t really a denial. She’s aggressively for persecuting her political opponents so that they won’t participate in politics. What she was trying to do was change the subject so that normal people don’t become outraged by it. But boy, were conservatives ever outraged, and justifiably so. The original tweet, including the incriminating video that first exposed her plot led to her being nuked by conservatives, including senators, pundits, and regular folks, pointing out that this is absolutely unacceptable. And that’s good. We aren’t accepting it. We can’t, not if we want this to remain a free country.

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The CIA has dabbled in toppling foreign governments for decades, which I don’t have a problem with. They’re foreigners. But it looks like the CIA’s lefty alums are trying to dabble in toppling this one, including trying to criminalize opposition to the nanny state socialist Borg of which Slotkin is merely a hard-four functionary. Now, the plan to try to not only take revenge on Republicans for daring to assert their right to govern themselves, but to ensure that we are permanently disenfranchised going forward is, like most of the CIA’s secrets, barely a secret at all. You just have to listen to them talk when you don’t think they are listening.

And it gets worse. It isn’t just Slotkin plotting. The incredible @DataRepublican has documented a massive conspiracy involving communist agitators working with former government officials, including USAID creeps, loser retired generals and, of course, unemployed spooks to foment their own color revolution here in America. These fools don’t understand that the color of any revolution they and Slotkin attempt to incite will be red.

The question is what to do about it. We can do nothing, and the result will be eternal serfdom. I don’t know about you, but I’m too old to bend my knees, especially to these ridiculous mediocrities. I have no intention of being anything but a free American citizen, speaking freely, worshiping as I wish, writing what I want, and having enough guns to start and finish World War III if someone wants to step up. So, what do we do about this?

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First, we expose it. We talk about it. We understand it. But most importantly, we accept it. We accept the fact that there are significant numbers of senior members of the political class who are eagerly seeking to implement a dictatorship which will strip us of our rights as Americans if they are not stopped. Think about what Slotkin said. She wants to put people in jail – without any consideration of whether they actually committed any crime or not – in order to scare citizens of the other party away from participating in their own government. She thinks this is a good thing to do. She wants to do it. And until a spotlight got thrown on it by a social media platform that was no longer covering for her faction, she was happy to talk about it. She’s not ashamed she got caught. She doesn’t think she did anything wrong. Like the rest of the daddy-issue revolutionaries, she's excited by the opportunity to rule.

And don’t think she’d stop at just threatening you — her ilk would kill you as soon as look at you. We saw what they did to Charlie Kirk. We saw what they tried to do to Donald Trump. And that leads to our second important thing to do.

Buy guns and ammunition.

See, what she and her friends want to do is launch an information campaign that will convince us not to do things we want to do. That’s because they currently can’t do it by force. They want to achieve that capability down the road. But for now, all they can do is talk us into submission. Information campaigns can work, but only up to a point. At the end of the day, true power comes not by convincing someone to do something with words. It comes by convincing someone to do something at the point of a bayonet, and if they don’t do it, by shoving that bayonet in their guts.

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Elissa Slotkin and her friends don’t have the bayonets. They certainly want them. That’s why they tried to turn the US military into a petri dish of bizarre social pathologies whose leaders they controlled so that they could turn real weapons against real people. And that’s why they hate Pete Hegseth so much — he stopped the transformation of the military into the armed wing of the Democrat Party and back into a real military worthy of a free country.

Similarly, that’s why they go so nuts about guns. The fact that we citizens have guns means we have the ultimate veto over illegitimate government actions. We can say “No,” as long as we can back it up with our AR-15s.

But is this talk of rising up against tyranny a bit overwrought? Well, we’re nowhere near there. That brings us to the next thing we need to do, which is vote. We can keep these aspiring hitlers out of office if we show up at the ballot box. After you had this US senator say that she wanted to basically outlaw the Republican Party, do you really think sitting out the midterms because your gas is a little more expensive from defeating the Iranians after 50 years is a good plan?

Be woke to what these people want to do. Expose it. Talk about it. Point it out. The American people are not with them. The American people instinctively know that the kind of fascist crap Elissa Slotkin and her friends support is a betrayal of our Constitution. Vote like you want to preserve your freedom. Don’t allow yourself to be blackpilled into authorizing your own oppression. And finally, exercise your Second Amendment rights, because 400 million firearms are one hell of a significant fact on the ground standing between us and tyranny.

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Make no mistake about it. What Elissa Slotkin and her friends want is tyranny. We know because she just told us.

Just one month until Kurt’s next action-packed conservative novel, “American Warlord,” is unleashed, and it is out for presale now! Read Kurt’s Kelly Turnbull/People’s Republic series, including the latest "Panama Red," and follow Kurt on X @KurtSchlichter!

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