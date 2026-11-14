The Election Is Over. The Fight for America's Culture Begins at Home.

We've all witnessed the momentum shift during a game, whether on a playing field or a court. As the clock winds down, every decision matters, and a single play can change the outcome. Sometimes a play works exactly as planned. Other times, you watch the final seconds tick away, knowing your team gave everything it had and still came up short.

Advertisement

But anyone who has played or coached the game knows the outcome rarely comes down to one or two plays. Perhaps there was a missed opportunity, a loss of focus, or a failure to adjust when the momentum shifted. Sometimes, despite doing everything right, the other team simply played better. The final score tells us where we stand at a particular moment, but it doesn't determine where we go from here.

An election is much the same. It is the thermometer. Culture is the temperature, and we have the power to shift the thermostat.

This election revealed some hard truths. Many Americans are struggling economically, questioning decisions made by their leaders, and feeling unheard on issues that directly affect their families. The results deserve thoughtful analysis, honest conversations, and a willingness to recognize where strategies and messaging failed to connect. We should examine the reasons, not simply repeat the rhetoric. But analysis without action changes nothing.

Years ago, following a disappointing election, someone shared a powerful illustration with a member of our team. It was a simple thought that has stayed with her for the past 16 years, and one she recently shared with me: Imagine changing the temperature of the ocean by just one degree. Even a tiny adjustment across such a vast body of water can have enormous consequences for the entire ecosystem.

We often underestimate the power of small changes because we're focused on the enormity of the challenge. We look at the political landscape, the divisions in our country, and the struggles facing our families, and wonder how anything we do could possibly make a difference. But perhaps we're asking the wrong question. Instead of asking how we can change an entire nation, we should ask how we can change the temperature right where we live.

Political campaigns come and go. Candidates win and lose, headlines change, and another election cycle is always around the corner. Culture, however, is shaped every day, long before anyone steps into a voting booth. It's shaped around dinner tables, in classrooms, at school board meetings, in churches and neighborhoods, and through the conversations we choose to have or avoid.

Will you sit in the bleachers, complain about the coaching, watch the political scoreboard and wait for someone else to change the country's direction? Or will you step onto the field of play? What if you invited two friends to join you in taking small, meaningful actions in your own community?

You can do more to shift culture than you realize. The decisions made in your neighborhood, city, and state have a direct impact on your daily life, and these are also the places where your voice and involvement can have the greatest influence. That might mean attending a school board meeting, speaking up about an issue affecting local families, encouraging other women to become involved in civic life, or simply starting a conversation that might otherwise never happen. These actions may seem insignificant compared to the size of our nation's challenges, but they matter enormously to the people whose lives they touch.

And when thousands of women make intentional changes in their own communities, the collective impact can be extraordinary. One degree doesn't sound like much until you realize how much can change when the temperature shifts everywhere.

Advertisement

Do not be discouraged. There is real hope. We are Americans. We do not retreat. Our history reminds us that it often takes only a small group of dedicated citizens to begin transforming a community, and ultimately, a nation.

Perhaps this election left you discouraged. Perhaps you're celebrating. Either way, the responsibility before us is the same. Don't confuse an election result with the end of your influence. The thermometer may tell us the temperature today, but it doesn't control tomorrow.

So here's my challenge: Commit to raising the temperature just one degree by taking one meaningful action each week. That might mean starting a conversation, making a connection, attending a meeting, speaking up about an issue, or encouraging another woman to get involved. Then invite someone else to do the same.

Over time, small actions become habits. Habits influence families. Families strengthen communities, and communities shape the culture of a nation. We have worthy work to do, and we have an opportunity to do it together.

Don't just read the thermometer. Help change the temperature.

Shift Culture. Start Local.





Kim Miller is the Founder and President of America’s Women and America’s Women of Action. What started in 2020 with eight women on a text chain is now 40,000+ active followers making local and national impact. Kim’s team impacted an estimated 50,000 Arizona voters in the 2024 election, helping win by the biggest victory margin of any swing state. Now they are America’s Women: Informed, Engaged and Voting. America’s Women connects women to impact what matters — Families, Faith and Freedom. Promoting children’s innocence, real education, women’s sports, parents’ rights, civic engagement, and more. Our weekly content tells women: 1) What’s happening, 2) Why it matters, and 3) What to DO about it. “We make it EASY, so YOU can make a difference!” Kim lives in Phoenix with her husband. She’s a mother of five, including a daughter who serves as a Naval Flight Officer, and she’s a grandmother of seven. When time allows, she and her husband enjoy hiking, traveling, working on projects at their family’s cattle ranch in Arizona, and helping manage their pistachio farm in California.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.