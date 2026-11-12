Not Even Sworn in Yet...

As of this moment, the gas station I use most lists unleaded at $3.89 a gallon. An 18-count carton of extra-large eggs at my local chain grocery runs $2.49.

Nationally, AAA has the average at $3.94, down 41 cents in a month and the biggest one-day drop in 18 years. It's still well above the $3.07 from a year ago, so nobody should be spiking a football. But it's headed the right way.

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In Iran, Trump says he's holding off on new strikes while diplomacy plays out, and calls the war "militarily, effectively over." Rubio says Washington is "open to diplomacy." The Strait of Hormuz is nowhere near normal. Iran says it stays shut until its seven conditions are met, and ships are still hitting mines. But the direction is toward talks, not escalation.

None of it has anything to do with the incoming majority. They haven't been sworn in.

They ran on affordability and an end to the forever war. So see if those items are represented in what they say they'll do first.

Rep. Robert Garcia (CA-42), the incoming Oversight chair, answered the election with two words: "Lawyer up." He says investigations will focus on Elon Musk's role in DOGE's firings, Stephen Miller's immigration policies, and the Trump family's business dealings. His list also includes the Epstein investigation and ICE operations. Rep. Gregory Meeks (NY-5) wants Rubio and others to testify about Iran.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (NY-8) has framed the agenda as affordability and accountability. The first is the promise. The second is where the committee chairs are camping out.

Take Nvidia. CEO Jensen Huang has acknowledged a relationship with an executive U.S. officials accuse of working for Chinese intelligence. Nvidia's board says it has no reason to believe secrets were compromised. Fine. That's what investigations are for, and Republicans are asking, too. Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) even called Huang a "security risk." Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) says he's "pushing to investigate."

I won't pretend that's frivolous. But watch the pivot. The Democratic angle is what Trump knew and when. And ask yourself where the appetite for answers was when a suspected Chinese spy cultivated relationships around Eric Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee. Or when millions of people crossed our southern border with no idea who they were or where they came from, including well over a million known gotaways.

Affordability indeed.

Then there's Elon Musk. Garcia says there's "a lot of interest" in talking to him. Why? Voters I talk to liked the idea of somebody going after waste. And here's a detail the investigators might skip: Musk wrote that "we should end all government subsidies, including those for EVs, oil and gas," and Congress ended the EV credits that benefited Tesla. A man who argued against subsidies that helped his own company is the corruption story?

How does any of that bring down the price of gas or eggs?

Rubio is the other target. He's both secretary of state and national security adviser, and by most accounts he's been central to the administration's diplomacy. Politico reports Democrats are likely to make him a top oversight target over the Iran war, the boat strikes and Venezuelan oil deals. They insist it isn't about 2028. Jim Jordan (OH-4), the new House minority leader, says to watch who gets called: JD Vance, Rubio, Ron DeSantis, Glenn Youngkin. I suppose we'll see who's right when the hearing calendar comes out. And if the goal is really to end the war, the hearing that helps is the one that backs the diplomacy already underway, not the one that relitigates the last eight months for a clip.

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And in the states where common sense won down-ballot, some of the people who won up-ballot are already plotting around the voters. Washington, Colorado, Arizona, and Nebraska voters approved restrictions on boys in girls' sports. Colorado's passed 52 to 48. Washington's passed 56 to 44. Within days, Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-7) said, "We're going to start planning for how we overturn these bad initiatives." The state Democratic chair called one measure "unconstitutional on its face" and promised support for court challenges. Colorado's governor-elect, Philip Weiser, signaled changes.

Courts are a lawful route. But it's an odd posture for the "No Kings" crowd to announce, within days, plans to overturn what voters just did.

They partied hard a week ago. They haven't been sworn in, and they're already overreaching, ignoring the voters, and plunging headfirst into chaos.

If this is how the next two years go, chin up, common-sense folks. November 7, 2028, may end very differently.

And if gas and eggs get even cheaper by then, it won't be because this hall of hooligans did anything to bring it about. Nobody ever subpoenaed their way to cheaper eggs.

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