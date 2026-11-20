American movies are one of our country’s most important exports. We have the best talent in the world, producing content audiences everywhere want to see, and it has played a major role in America’s cultural dominance abroad. But more and more American movies are being made overseas, because our studios cannot compete with the financial incentives foreign governments offer. As President Trump put it Friday, the industry “was made in America, and must stay in America.” We should not let other countries reap the benefits of our talented workforce.

Advertisement

Luckily, Congress has a popular bipartisan bill that would keep our moviemaking right here at home. Earlier this fall, Republican Rep. Nathaniel Moran (TX-01) introduced H.R. 10582, the Motion Picture, Television, and Entertainment Revitalization Act, a bill aimed at incentivizing movie and television production to remain in the United States. Moran's bill looks to close that gap by offering a tax credit that will help our studios keep their operations, and the jobs that come with them, in the United States. In less than two months, the bill has garnered 79 cosponsors from both parties.

A study published earlier this fall by EY showed an alarming trend over the past 25 years in an industry that supports more than 2 million U.S. jobs. The share of major-studio film budgets spent on significant U.S.-based production fell from 74 percent to 42 percent, and for television episodes from 94 percent to 64 percent. Had those shares held, U.S. productions would see roughly $2 billion more a year in film budgets and another $2 billion in television, money that has not benefited American workers and our own communities.

Aside from the financial costs, there are also cultural losses for America when films from our own studios are increasingly shot overseas. These include major films like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, filmed largely in Glasgow and English studios; Barbie, shot at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in England; Wicked, made at Sky Studios Elstree in England; and The Batman, which turned Liverpool, Glasgow and London into Gotham. All were filmed in the United Kingdom, whose Audio-Visual Expenditure Credit is worth 34 percent of qualifying film costs, while countries like Hungary offer an effective rebate of up to 37.5 percent. Those incentives have made it nearly impossible for our own studios to compete.

Until Congress can work to pass a simpler, flatter tax code that removes these drastic disparities that inevitably hurt American workers and companies, we must look to immediate solutions to help provide a competitive edge for U.S. companies. Moran's bill accomplishes just that for our movie industry. It would create a 20 percent federal tax credit on wages paid for work done in the United States by actors, directors, producers and crew, from pre-production through post-production. Feature films, TV pilots and TV seasons qualify if they cost more than $1 million and shoot at least 75 percent of their principal photography days in the U.S. The credit rises by 5 percentage points, up to 30 percent, for filming in rural Opportunity Zones or federally declared disaster areas, for independent producers, for producers working in 10 or more states, and for studios that grow their U.S. production. Visual effects and post-production work done here can qualify even when a film shoots abroad. The Motion Picture Association estimates the bill "could inject $250 billion into the country's economy and deliver nearly 145,000 new jobs every year across all 50 states.”

These jobs and economic benefits would not be limited to Hollywood. They would also reach the growing number of production hubs now spread across the United States, including G-Unit Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana; Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta and Trilith Studios in Fayetteville, Georgia; SGS Studios in Fort Worth and Austin Studios in Austin, Texas; and Cinespace Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, to name just a few. By rewarding productions that hire American crews and spread work across multiple states, Moran's bill would help keep these studios busy and these paychecks in American communities.

Advertisement

This is a smart and pro-American jobs policy by Moran, and at a time when divisive politics seems to be at an all-time high, it sends a strong message that this bill has support across the political spectrum. American movies should be made in America, and until we get a tax code that does not put our own companies at a disadvantage, this bill will help to make sure we keep more of our own moviemaking right here at home.

Ken Blackwell is the President of the Council for National Policy and Chairman of the Conservative Action Project.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.