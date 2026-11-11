The American Dream Is Not an Exemption From Responsibility

My parents came to America in the early 1960s, leaving a developing country for a better life. They came lawfully, respected the process, and understood opportunity carried expectations. They kept their heritage while respecting the country they had chosen.

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Their experience shaped my understanding of the American Dream: it was not simply what America provided, but the responsibilities of building a life here.

That distinction seems increasingly lost in today's immigration debate. We hear that those entering unlawfully seek a better life. Their aspirations may be understandable, but we must ask: At whose expense, and under what obligations?

The American Dream was never an exemption from the laws that make opportunity possible. It remains open to those who seek to build a life in America through lawful channels, while government has an equally fundamental obligation to protect the rights, security, and opportunities of the millions who already call this country home.

Consider just a few lives lost and lives forever changed by preventable tragedies: Katie Abraham, Sheridan Gorman, Dalilah Coleman, Anya Varfolomeev, Carissa Aspnes, and Lizbeth Medina. Some families mourn loved ones they will never see again; others face catastrophic, life-altering injuries. They are among countless others whose futures have been changed forever. Their suffering deserves acknowledgment, not dismissal when politically inconvenient.

These families never sought a place in the immigration debate. Tragedy thrust them into it, raising questions about extreme policies and government's duty to protect. Their stories should not be reduced to talking points or used to shield decision-makers from scrutiny.

Government's responsibility to protect its people is entrusted to elected officials by the people. We have established institutions and granted government authority to safeguard our security, uphold our laws, and defend our sovereignty. That trust demands competent stewardship. Securing our borders and protecting the nation are fundamental obligations, not functions to subordinate to political ideology or short-term electoral gain.

Yet elected officials resort to reckless slogans such as "Abolish ICE" or "Dismantle DHS" without a credible plan for what comes next. Who assumes ICE's or DHS's responsibilities? How will immigration laws be enforced, borders secured, and threats addressed? Eliminating an institution without explaining how its essential functions will be fulfilled is not governance. It is demagoguery, and the public bears the consequences.

This is the social contract. Government must protect the country and uphold its laws; those who live here must respect the law, others' rights, and the common good. Freedom carries obligations; rights coexist with duties.

We can recognize the hardships that drive people from their homelands without treating unlawful entry as inconsequential. Humanitarian protections need not mean abandoning enforcement. Government cannot demand compliance from some while excusing others for political convenience, or ask those who honored the rules to accept a system that rewards those who did not.

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Assimilation does not mean abandoning your heritage, language, religion, or traditions. America is enriched by immigrant cultures. But preserving your heritage is not the same as embracing the country you chose. Assimilation means accepting America's civic foundations: liberty, equality before the law, religious freedom, constitutional government, and respect for others.

Nowhere is this conflict clearer than in sanctuary policies. Their defenders claim these policies make communities safer and build trust. But where is the transparent evidence? Are jurisdictions measuring enforcement gaps, impediments to federal custody, and consequences? Without answers, government cannot declare these policies a public-safety success.

Sanctuary policies are not simply statements of compassion. They are government decisions that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities and influence how laws are enforced. Good intentions do not substitute for results or relieve government of its obligation to protect the public.

Illinois offers a clear example. Through the TRUST Act and subsequent policy changes, Illinois has restricted state and local cooperation with federal civil immigration enforcement. What safeguards exist when someone with a serious criminal history is in local custody? What information can be shared? When can custody be transferred? What happens when federal authorities cannot assume custody?

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Another accountability question goes unanswered. When immigration policy's consequences come into focus, debate turns to enforcement tactics: how officers conduct operations, whom they detain, and whether enforcement has gone too far. Those questions warrant scrutiny. But focusing on downstream enforcement while ignoring upstream decisions by policy makers is a failure of accountability. Who promoted these policies? Who defended them? Who was warned of the risks? Who understood the foreseeable consequences and proceeded anyway? Who accepted those risks, even when they could mean preventable deaths and shattered families? Where is the accountability? We cannot debate enforcement tactics while refusing to confront the policies that helped create the conditions.

A government cannot declare a policy successful simply because it believes its intentions are compassionate. Sanctuary is a political choice. Public safety is a government obligation.

None of this requires America to abandon immigration or legitimate humanitarian commitments. Compassion and the rule of law are not competing values. When policies weaken enforcement or create preferential treatment for unlawful conduct, those who followed the process, effected communities, and public confidence bear the consequences.

We should not make the American Dream harder for those who respect the rules while making exceptions for those who disregard them. Wanting a better life does not entitle anyone to disregard others' rights and interests.

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America should remain a country where people can pursue a better life. Opportunity must come with responsibility, immigration must be governed by meaningful laws, and assimilation grounded in the civic principles that bind us together. Government must honor the social contract, not weaken enforcement for political convenience.

My parents understood that coming to America meant joining a country whose laws and institutions made their aspirations possible. That expectation did not diminish their opportunity. It gave it meaning.

We owe the same clarity to those who want to come here today, and the same commitment to those already here. We must remember what makes America worth choosing.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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