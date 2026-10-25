The Senate Race in North Carolina: Our Nation Needs Michael Whatley

Eighteen months ago, I had the good fortune of attending a presentation by Michael Whatley, back then the national GOP chair and currently a candidate for the U.S. Senate, running against Democrat Roy Cooper.

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The evening with Mr. Whatley was held at North Carolina State University. The event was sponsored by Turning Point USA (before the murder of Charlie Kirk) and was well attended, primarily by students, with a handful of adults from the community mixed in.

Whatley carefully explained Republican positions on every crucial issue of the day. While not an extrovert, once he gets rolling and into his presentation, he is quite a compelling speaker, offering excellent logic, coherence, and clarity. I was so impressed that I thought to myself, we need to elect this guy to be a governor or senator.

Disruptive Noisemakers

A small group of students in attendance attended only to protest. They showed no desire to listen to Mr. Whatley. They brought whiny little noisemakers that subtly filled the air when points were made with which they disagreed. Whatley was unfazed and continued with his timely, powerful presentation.

I got up from my seat to speak with the security officer in the room. I asked, “At what point does their disruption cross the line? They are making it difficult for me to stay tuned to what Mr. Whatley is saying.” I was told that these students would be given a warning and would be escorted out of the meeting room if they proceeded any further.

As someone who leans right on most issues, if I hear a liberal presenter, I will at least cogitate over what he or she has said and discern whether or not there is merit to the observation. What I will not do is call out or try to disrupt the proceedings. This was true when I was younger, and it's true now, for me and for the thousands of conservatives I have observed over many decades.

As a participant in political discussions in central North Carolina, I have seen that those on the Left have zero tolerance for even briefly contemplating what is being told to them and weighing whether or not it has merit. Leftists are firm, often mistakenly, in what they believe to be true. As such, no one can tell them anything because, indeed, they already know it all!

Shouting as the Ultimate Recourse

At one point, a pro-Palestinian student posed the question, “Why should some students on campuses be deported?” When I had a chance to speak, I mentioned that the student who had spoken before me failed to include some key facts relating to students being deported: Most of these students were here on student visas, and some were unlawfully occupying areas on campus, blocking other students from getting to class, sometimes engaging in acts of violence, and being intimidating, particularly to Jewish students.

When I said this, the protesters in the room howled in disbelief, especially when I cited the intimidation of Jewish students. One proclaimed that this was not happening at all. Maybe she had no time to watch the Congressional hearings on the topic, in which well-documented cases of Jewish students being intimidated on campuses across the nation were highlighted.

Perhaps she only reads news sources from the Left. Actually, I'm kidding here. In no way does she read anything on the Right, and thus, she has a slanted view of national and world events.

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Ultimately, So Worthwhile

All the while, Whatley spoke clearly and convincingly. I had the opportunity to talk to him briefly as he exited the meeting room and said, “I think you changed some minds tonight, not those protesters in the front row, but many others in attendance.” He gave me a quick smile as he departed.

Prior to attending the session, I didn’t know much about Whatley, so I looked him up online afterward. He has a JD degree, an MA in theology, an MA in religion, and a BS in history, all from top schools. Technically and academically, he is quite sound, and he showed it.

Considering all the other places he could have been, the attendees in that session had a rare treat. When else can you interact with someone who has had a profound impact on the 2024 election and current national affairs?

What We Need

As his race for the U.S. Senate comes down to the wire, may he rise above the polling that currently indicates he has no chance of winning. Our nation cannot afford to send pro-criminal, spendthrift Roy Cooper to the Senate. Our nation needs Michael Whatley.

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