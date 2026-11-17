Consumers are justifiably angry about persistent inflation, interest rates, and a frozen housing market. High fuel prices were one of the most cited motivations in the midterm election’s exit polls. But politicians can’t address all these factors of the affordability crisis, without understanding one of its largest contributors.

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The Iran war obviously caused serious disruptions to global energy markets, and the resultant shortfall in supply drove up prices. Even with some oil and natural gas moving through the Strait of Hormuz, the cost to move that product is up dramatically as expenses like insurance have exploded.

Since energy affects the price of everything we do and buy, more expensive energy pushes up prices throughout the economy. This occurs not only because of things like higher transportation costs, but also because energy is used to make many products too.

Virtually all plastic in our lives is synthesized from either oil or natural gas. This includes countless products from automotive parts to polyester clothing, but also cosmetics to pharmaceuticals. Almost all fertilizer is also made from oil and gas.

Since energy is an input for so many products sold to consumers and industry alike, the effects of price changes are far-reaching, though it takes time for consumers to feel the full effect.

For example, consumers are only recently experiencing the higher food prices stemming from energy market disruptions that started eight months ago. As farmers paid more for diesel and fertilizer, they began passing those costs on through supply chains via distributors, wholesalers, and grocers.

But the cost of the war goes beyond consumer prices, as evidenced by the monthly Treasury statement for October. Spending on national defense last month spiked, hitting $129 billion — up 44.9 percent from September. That was a key contributor to the worst deficit ever for October: $404 billion. And military spending for this fiscal year is projected to exceed $1.1 trillion.

All that additional spending and borrowing is adding to the national debt and costing taxpayers, both today and in the future. The cost to service the $41 trillion debt has become genuinely massive. Gross interest on the debt equaled 32.3 percent of all tax receipts in October, a figure projected to worsen.

Excessive government spending and borrowing is further fueling inflation, a tax on today’s savers and wage earners that has also robbed more than 30 percent of the dollar’s value since the start of 2020.

But the flood of debt issuance has also greatly increased the demand for loanable funds, or savings. That increased demand puts upward pressure on the price for loanable funds, which is the interest rate. The government is borrowing so much money that its crowding out the private sector and increasing interest rates on everything from mortgages to auto loans.

That’s a key reason why homeownership affordability, which had improved to a three-year high in February, has fallen each month since the Iran war started as interest rates marched relentlessly higher. Those higher interest rates also stem from inflation expectations rising due to the war’s energy market disruptions.

That’s created a deadly combination for the housing market where both home prices and interest rates have risen dramatically in recent years. That one-two punch has made housing unaffordable and cratered home sales.

It now takes more than half of the median household’s after-tax income to afford the monthly mortgage payment on a median price home. For families whose budgets are already strapped from high consumer prices, homeownership is simply out of reach.

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Unfortunately, there’s more pain to come from what’s already working its way through supply chains. According to the producer price index, annual inflation rates hit 16.9 percent for unprocessed products that businesses sold to each other, while processed products hit 14.6 percent. Those price increases will eventually work their way to consumer prices too.

To be clear, the affordability crisis started five years ago during the Biden administration, not with the Iran war. But the conflict was fuel on the fire and reversed the good progress made in the first 13 months of the second Trump administration. Solving the problem requires removing its causes, and the war is low-hanging fruit.

E.J. Antoni, Ph.D., is chief economist and the Richard Aster fellow at the Heritage Foundation and a senior fellow at Unleash Prosperity.

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