Don’t Ever Give Liberals an Inch and Never Let Up on Them

Back in 1980, boxer Roberto Durán famously threw in the towel after a beating from Sugar Ray Leonard by waving his hand and saying “No más!” or “no more.” He was done, out of gas and hurting. Over the next few years, we can expect to hear a similar sentiment from many leftists, as conservatives sharpen our elbows and pummel them with the rules they’ve created and used against us. Make them hate it, make them cry “No más!” and, even as they beg, never, ever let up on them.

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I remember Ronald Reagan’s funeral procession down to the Capitol building in 2004. I was standing with co-workers on Constitution Avenue as the casket rolled past and the military flyover occurred. The Missing Man formation happened, and everyone welled up. It was something I’ll never forget.

I’ll also never forget the reaction to President Reagan’s death from leftists, as they could not have been more vile and disgusting. They were glad this man was dead. Many of the most disgusting people weren’t old enough to remember his presidency; they’d just been trained to hate by their teachers and the media, and they performed like one of Pavlov’s dogs.

Flash forward to today, and you have an entire industry existing based on that hate model.

The murder of Charlie Kirk didn’t create monsters; it just exposed them. All the seemingly normal people who’d posted videos of themselves celebrating his murder were sickening, but not surprising.

Look, everyone has horrible thoughts that occur to them – you can’t control random thoughts that pop into your head. But you don’t have to monologue on them, record it, and share it with the world. That’s the difference between a normal person and an impulse-controlled rabid leftist evil pile of post-digested food.

The “I’ve Had It” podcast creatures have evolved into cheerleaders for fascism; they would happily narrate your torture and murder while declaring you deserved it because you’re somehow denying them their rights. They can’t articulate what rights they’re being denied, because there aren’t any, but they’re as mad as a stalker upset that Taylor Swift got married because they’ve convinced themselves they had a chance with her.

They’ve lost many of their sponsors, and it’s costing them money, but they’re still out there being as awful as before. Rather than step back and realize they crossed a line of human decency, they’re doubling down. The only reason anyone listens to them is their hate. To tone it down, even a little, would risk losing their audience. Attention whores want attention. They like the money, too, but the money comes from the attention. Like junkies, the audience always needs more outrage to maintain their high, and those Botox hags don’t have enough faith in their abilities or knowledge to hold an audience without walking up to the line of trying to inspire murder.

While they’re losing money, conservatives will be tempted to let up. Don’t. Make every company, even flirting with associating with them, aware of the fact that there will be a price to pay for it.

Don’t stop with them, however. They may be the loudest, but they are not unique. The entire business model of the Left is constructed on a bloodlust, real or faked. It’s where the audiences are – call Elon Musk a traitor who should be stood up against a wall and shot and you can add another zero to your ad rates. It’s disgusting, but true.

The push to impose accountability on these people should not stop with whoever happens to make it easiest on any given day; it should be a continuous effort against the poison they flush into the culture. And it should never end.

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This isn’t cancel culture – these people aren’t being fired or run out of society in fear for their lives; they are facing consequences for the things they are advocating for. No one’s show is being prevented from being posted; it’s a matter of advertisers choosing to not associate with them.

This isn’t censorship, as they’re free to be as loud as they want, even switch to a subscription model and really get more violent. And any company is free to advertise with them; they should just be informed that people noticed and will not be their customer any longer. If they decide they’d rather just appeal to radical Democrats, good for them.

But grassroots conservatives need to keep up the pressure and apply it all over the place. These people, all of them, have given more than enough examples of hatred to fuel any efforts to inform sponsors of what they’re subsidizing. Ride them all into the grave, like they still hate Reagan, and forever thereafter. Never let up, don’t give them an inch and don’t let them breathe. They created these rules, make them live by them, even after they cry “No más!”

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and is the author of the book Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and is the host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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