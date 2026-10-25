Some Democrats Hook Up With Family Members. All Want to Screw You.

I know a lot of people, all of whom dated around before finding the person they eventually married. Every single one of them, to a person, knows for certain whether or not the people they dated were related to them. No ambiguity, no open question, no qualifiers on their answer – they knew whether or not they’d been fishing off the family pier.

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That question, however, gets murky for some… apparently. Where most people could definitively say they’d never picked anyone up at Thanksgiving dinner, many Democrats have to think about it, and some still do not know.

Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, representing Mogadishu, is one such person. Questions persist about whether or not she married her brother, or maybe her cousin, to commit immigration fraud and get him citizenship.

Let me just say that, if they are related, I hope it was to commit immigration fraud. Because consummating that marriage would…well, require her to move to Maine, I think. I might be wrong about that.

The questions of Ilhan’s first legal marriage are interesting beyond the potential criminal implications. She’d been in a “religious” marriage with a man who would become her second “legal” husband for years already, even having kids with him, but they never took it outside the “religious” realm.

Despite having lived for six years in Dearborn, Michigan, I am not an Islamic scholar. I did not, for example, know that some Islamic women were so “sexually liberated” as to be able to sleep with men they weren’t legally married to, then marry someone else legally and have another kid with their “religious” other husband, only divorcing number 1 legal after almost a decade to marry “religious” number 1, making him number 2.

Like I said, I’m no religious scholar, so I had no idea women in the Muslim faith could live like a Penthouse letter or party at Cornell. I have been wildly misinformed, apparently.

As an aside, it is a bit odd that women in Muslim countries are whipped or executed for showing their hair or singing or dancing online, but Ilhan Omar can live life like a 1970s key party and be considered a pillar in the community.

Oh, and her first “legal” husband is gay. Did I mention that? Again, maybe I was wildly misinformed about the treatment of homosexuals in Islamic countries because, at least in the Middle East, gravity is not too kind to them, yet in Ilhan’s world it’s no big deal.

Everything about Ilhan Omar seems to defy the norms of life.

Her third husband was a very successful businessman… or a loser who helped run businesses into the ground. We don’t know.

Omar (or is it Ilhan Nur Said Elmi) told Rachel Hayes or Chris Maddow (I can’t tell them apart) that she and her husband are basically broke, living paycheck to paycheck. That struck me as odd since, in 2020, her campaign paid his consulting firm almost $2.8 million. Where did that money go?

More interesting: what was the money for? Omar represents a very gerrymandered district that will always elect a Democrat, whether they run a campaign or not. She doesn’t need millions to win; she routinely pulls in over 70 percent of the vote – over 74 percent in her last two elections.

Ironically, when “legal” husband number 3 was raking in millions, it was the worst she’d done in all her elections – 64.3 percent. Whatever “consulting” she paid her husband for, he must’ve sucked at it.

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What was he paid for? Who knows? But I will say that if she’d taken that campaign money and put it in her account, it would have been a crime. Giving her husband’s firm that money and him putting it in their joint bank account is what I like to call “perfectly legal corruption.” Just saying.

Was that money the basis for their $30 million financial disclosure filing? Where did the money go? How are they basically broke now? She says the filing was “an accounting error,” but she signed it. Wouldn’t you think someone broke might question why they were signing a document swearing they had a net worth of $30 million? She didn’t. She then refiled, once people noticed, saying they only had a net worth of under $100,000. Is that left over from the $2.8 million?

It's a mystery for the ages.

Everything around Ilhan Omar is a mystery. She’s been skating by with the protection of a Democrat establishment full of Members who engage in much of the same financial “curiosities” and moral shadiness, and the help of a media that slavishly adheres to identity politics over everything else. She’s only facing questions now because the Trump administration doesn’t play any of those disgusting games.

Putting aside the potential incest, bigger questions need answering, like: is Ilhan Omar a criminal? Is she a citizen? How can someone win an election or swear an oath to the Constitution under a fake name? Where did all the money come from and where did it go? These are all questions Americans are owed answers to, and Democrats hope remain hidden.

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Given their awful, damaging policies, only one thing can be said about Democrats for certain: If they’re not trying to screw you, they’re trying to screw you over.

Derek Hunter is the host of the Derek Hunter Show on WMAL in Washington, D.C., and has a free daily podcast (subscribe!) and is the author of the book Outrage, INC., which exposes how liberals use fear and hatred to manipulate the masses, and the host of the weekly “Week in F*cking Review” podcast where the news is spoken about the way it deserves to be. Follow him on X at @DerekAHunter.

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