“Sometimes a great example is necessary to all the public functionaries of the state.” – Napoleon Bonaparte

“I want that deterrence message sent.” — Elissa Slotkin

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Authoritarians have used similar and consistent tactics over the centuries. Lenin infamously called for “model trials,” designed to send a message to other revolutionaries who otherwise would not hear the desired message. If you punish a few, it sends a message to the many. If a few dissenting voices are punished and are made into examples, then there will be fewer dissenting voices.

The anti-Trump cohort in Congress has taken this very authoritarian tone, which has been amplified after the midterms emboldened them. “Bring out the subpoenas!” is their message. The same model trials that Lenin called for have hit America.

The design is transparent. Sen. Elissa Slotkin made headlines recently when she said the quiet part out loud. She flatly told a moderator at a University of Chicago event that she does not want to stop at Trump with prosecution efforts. She wants lawfare to be so comprehensive and widespread that even young people thinking of going into the administration will fear prosecution.

Those were her actual words. Not hyperbole. “I want young people coming out of school to say, ‘Should I go work for the Trump administration?’” “I want them to be like, Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don’t want, so let me avoid in participating in that [working for the administration].” “I want that deterrence message sent.”

Slotkin’s remarks took the concept of lawfare one step further than previously seen in American history. Though still wrong, lawfare up to this point had always involved the prosecution of top-level officials. Now, the target is future entry-level workers. Her historical comrades would be proud.

Think about the significance of this message. The stated goal is not to bring justice to a wrongdoer. The stated goal is to deter participation in the political process. This means that the motivation is based on ideology, not about justice. Like other authoritarian regimes of the past, the effort is designed to make the dissenting voices go away.

It’s likely that the remarks were strategic, designed to scare the young professionals. Follow-through may be planned, but it is not necessary. The words are already chilling.

Here lies the question: how much abuse of power can be used or described before the headlines become consequences? Organizations such as mine, the Center to Advance Security in America, can — and have — file ethics complaints, but at some point, there should be follow-through and consequences for those who use government to punish political opposition.

But a line should be drawn here. Slotkin should not be able to advocate for a system that would punish a young professional who would do nothing more than take a job with the Trump administration (the same standard should obviously apply both ways). If that goes unaddressed, then what would warrant ethical discipline?

President Trump said that he was referring Slotkin and others to the DOJ, calling this behavior “extortion.” Whether it be the DOJ or some other ethics authority, the lawfare should be addressed head-on. Or perhaps even the newly formed Senate ethics committee should root out efforts like this from its ranks.

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To be clear, it would be wrong to send a message that political dissent to President Trump is not tolerated. It is welcomed. But a message should be sent to her — and others — that one cannot weaponize their position in government to deter participation in the political process or further an association with the sitting president.

Otherwise, if Slotkin and her ilk are allowed to run with these efforts, we open the door to a new American authoritarianism. Those who invoke fear will run the country. That is not a direction anyone should want, no matter your political affiliation.

A healthy democracy demands room for dissent. A healthy democracy demands open participation in government that’s democratically elected. But if the masses are too scared to do either, the system is no longer democratic. Slotkin’s remarks must be addressed.

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