Bibi Netanyahu's Legacy

I met him when he was deputy chief of Mission at the Israeli Embassy in Washington between 1982 and '84. Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu immediately impressed me with his command of English and his understanding of history — American and Middle Eastern. He was later Israel's ambassador to the U.S. and then prime minister for three off-and- on terms between 1996 and this year.

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The Israelis on the left hated him. In 2015, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Israel itself claimed President Obama sent U.S. emissaries to Tel Aviv to interfere with Israel's elections, but Netanyahu survived. With few exceptions, Netanyahu refused to accept the narrative of his adversaries that giving Israel's enemies what they want would bring peace and stability to the region. He understood better than most that doing so would lead to the demise of the Jewish state and the region's only democracy.

It appears that what his enemies couldn't accomplish the Israeli electorate may have done in the October 27 election. Israeli President Isaac Herzog formally tasked opposition leader and Yashar party head Gadi Eisenkot, not Netanyahu, with forming the country's next government. He has up to three weeks to succeed. If he fails, it will be Netanyahu's turn. It will take something approaching a miracle for Netanyahu to win again, though he has miraculously survived before.

While his opponents blame Netanyahu for the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel led by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups that resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 civilians and the kidnapping of 250 — and yes, an ongoing investigation into why there was a lapse in security is warranted — Netanyahu's legacy is one, I think, should lead by any fair assessment to a conclusion that he has been the best leader Israel has ever had.

Writing for the Jewish News Syndicate, Mendi Glik mentions only a few of his accomplishments:

- Undermining and ultimately replacing the disastrous Oslo Accords with a policy of peace through strength and rejecting the traditional land-for-peace paradigm.

- Transforming Israel's historically socialist, centralized economy into an agile, high-tech capitalist power through sweeping deregulation and the privatization of state-controlled monopolies.

- Building Israel's diplomatic, technological, and military capabilities to establish it as an indispensable regional superpower — proving that strategic relevance and alliances are forged through sheer strength rather than concessions.

In his autobiography "Bibi: My Story," which he told me he wrote in longhand during COVID (it is 654 pages long), Netanyahu writes poignantly: "I can say that I have clearly lived a life of purpose to help secure the future of my ancient people who suffered so much and have contributed so much to humanity. This mission will continue to inspire me until the end of my days."

So should it inspire everyone but the antisemites whose numbers seem to be growing in America and in Europe. The question they should be asked is: "What have you contributed to the betterment of the world that even approaches what Israel and the Jewish people have accomplished?"

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Netanyahu concludes his book: "The rebirth of Israel is a miracle of faith and history. The Book of Samuel says, 'The eternity of Israel will not falter.' Throughout our journey, including in the tempests and upheavals of modern times, this has held true. The People of Israel Live!"

Perhaps no Israeli prime minister has done more to keep his country, not only alive, but thriving. If he does not secure a final term as prime minister, that is a pretty good legacy. Supporters of Israel can only hope his successor will build on Bibi's record and example.

Readers may email Cal Thomas at tcaeditors@tribpub.com. Look for Cal Thomas' latest book, "A Watchman in the Night: What I've Seen Over 50 Years Reporting on America" (HumanixBooks).

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