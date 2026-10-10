Want to Save America? Vote!

It all falls to you, Mr. and Mrs. Donald Trump supporters. The midterm elections on November 3 are essential for the survival of the country: The survival of the United States as a constitutional republic is on your shoulders.

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The 2026 midterm election is important, but it also sets the stage for 2028, and while every election is important, these elections are existential. This is because the United States is in a revolutionary time. The outcomes of the midterms will be critical. Americans have the chance to save America or send the country down the path of a Communist tyranny.

Should the Democrats capture the Senate and/or the House of Representatives, not only will President Trump’s legislative agenda be thwarted, but the Democrats will use their legislative perch to combat the administration in every way possible and lay the groundwork for their victory in 2028.

They will do this through funding, hearings, subpoenas, impeachments if they have the House, and criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, which will be acted upon should the Democrats win the White House in November 2028. Democrats will do all they can next month to place their party in the best position to win in 2028.

The Democrats understand power and how to use it to further their revolutionary aims. If they return to office, they will act with an intensity, boldness, focus, and discipline because they intend never again to lose power. They will advance their plans to expand the U.S. Supreme Court, to abolish the Senate filibuster, to add new states, thwart election integrity, and import many tens of millions of illegal aliens into the country. The more than 20 million illegals who came in under the Biden administration were just the warm-up act for what they will do in the future. The Democrats will offer them citizenship so they can vote and so keep the Democrats in power forever.

Even in the 2026-2028 period, the Democrats may be able to enact some components of their radical agenda implemented as a budget, or more likely a continuing resolution, but it will have to pass the Democrat-controlled House or Senate, or both.

And that’s not all.

The Old Guard in the Republican Party has not gone away. Ignoring or dismissing all of Trump’s great accomplishments, they treat Trump — one of the nation’s greatest presidents, who saved the Republican Party — with contempt. They are just waiting for a less-than-perfect midterm to declare — beginning on election night — that “Republicans must move on” to return to good ol’ days of tax cuts and beautiful, if elegiac, election night concession speeches. The tried and pathetic cries of “we’ll get them next time” will commence four more years of performative, captured opposition to the Democrats. The Democrats always get what they want, and the Old Guard Republicans always say they just could not stop the Democrats. Worse than useless, they are actually playing for the other side. As for candidates, don’t worry, if they can’t find a Bush to roll out, they’ll go with a near-enough clone. There always is someone like Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) lying around that they can dust off to lose the next election.

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The media are playing their old games with polling. Through their polling, “reporting,” and commentary, they are trying to suppress turnout by depressing potential Trump voters. They do this every election cycle; don’t fall for it.

And, yes, the Democrats will cheat, even with the Departments of War, Justice, and Homeland Security watching over them as never before. This is reality; face it, and master it by casting your ballot and encouraging others to as well. The way out is through — every election must be “too big to rig.”

To get to “too big to rig,” you have to vote. You do not have the luxury of staying home or the indulgence of being passive. If you do not act now, America is lost. The cavalry is not coming. You are going to have to act to save the United States. So saddle up. President Trump saved the country in 2016 and 2024. The Biden presidency was only a glimpse of the hell the Democrats will unleash on the country. Now in 2026, you must help President Trump build a bridge to low-propensity voters to get them to the polls to keep the Democrats out of office. Only that will stop the Democrats' radical agenda.

If you want to assist Trump, vote! If you want to save your country, vote! And get fellow Trump supporters to the polls. If you are able to do more, do it. Volunteer to be a poll watcher or assist as you are able. You stand on the shoulders of giants who made this country and have sustained it generation after generation for 250 years. It’s time for you to participate to honor those who came before and to save America for your children and grandchildren.

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Whatever you do, vote. If you can do more, do it. Now is the time to become as active as you can in politics to save America.

Bradley A. Thayer is an American Freedom Alliance Fellow and the author of America’s 100 Years’ War: How to Win Against Communism (Warroom Books, 2026).

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