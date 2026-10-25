Christian Visibility Day: Show Up or Become Targets, Again

Last week, America First Works (AFW) gathered 17,000 Christians for a get-out-the-vote telerally to celebrate the King of Kings and stand together against an anti-faith agenda ahead of November’s midterm election.

Advertisement

This election is about whether or not Christians in America will continue to live openly and freely with their faith. For almost two years, the Trump Administration has done everything it can to empower Christian families, protect their right to worship, and fight back against the socialist agenda that seeks to destroy faith in America.

But the Left is waiting in the wings to snatch that progress away. And it’s important to call out their true agenda. They don’t just want Christians to stay quiet. They want to, once again, strip religious freedom down until it becomes meaningless and fully removed from public life.

So we have to ask: Who shows up? Veterans show up. Gun owners show up. Seniors show up. But millions of churchgoers disappear in midterm elections. 43 percent of Christians stay home.

In 2024, AFW launched the first Christian Visibility Day, and the response from people of faith was immediate. Still, 32 million Americans who regularly attended church sat out the presidential election.

That’s why we’re relaunching Christian Visibility Day on November 3, a day for Christians to confront what’s at stake on the ballot and loudly defend the values that America was founded on. This election is a choice between living our faith in peace or enduring political persecution, with an anti-Christian agenda waiting in the shadows.

A decision to stay home has a huge impact on the outcome of every election. In 2024, 625,000 evangelical Christians voted in key congressional districts after sitting out the 2022 midterms, and in nearly every district we examined, that turnout was larger than the margin of victory. Faith voters decided who would be president in 2024.

And here’s why the ballot matters: Elections aren’t only about who wins headlines today, but also about who gets to shape the courts and the direction of America for years. The Senate confirms who sits on our Nation’s highest court, and midterms determine the Senate.

We are seeing an assault on our faith. Radical Left candidates are telling us what they support: men in women’s sports, open borders, a gender nonbinary God, and much worse. And it wasn’t that long ago that the Biden Administration went after Christians with the full weight of the federal government. Faith voices were censored, believers were targeted for exercising free speech, and students and educators found themselves under pressure for living out their convictions. And although time has passed, the Left’s strategy holds firm: reduce the influence of faith communities, then replace them with total political control.

Advertisement

During four years of Democratic House control, committees issued at least 180 subpoenas against organizations and individuals with ties to Christianity. That’s legal warfare against Americans who are doing nothing but living out their faith.

In 2019, House Democrats held a hearing titled “How the Tax Code Subsidizes Hate,” raising the prospect of tax scrutiny for organizations flagged by groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center, including faith-based groups such as the Family Research Council. Imagine that: A group that funds the KKK and other extremist groups claims that a group of churches providing families with faith-based research is “hate.”

Then in August 2022, 40 House Democrats urged the IRS to review Family Research Council’s church-related classification, just three months before an election. That was political pressure aimed at silencing Christians ahead of an election.

If you want to understand where this leads, look at history. Communism cannot tolerate a God above the state. Marx called religion the “opium of the people.” Lenin’s revolution ushered in persecution of churches; Stalin’s regime imprisoned and executed priests.

Communism doesn’t just disagree with God. It tries to replace Him with government. And the endgame is a nation above God instead of under God.

Advertisement

America was founded to reject that. Yet for years, the Left has worked to chip away at religious freedom step by step, rule by rule, investigation by investigation.

The bottom line is this: Your family’s faith is on the ballot. And if you don’t show up, that faith will put a target on their backs for years to come.

When President Trump said, “In the end, they’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you—and I’m just standing in their way,” he was talking to every Christian family in America, and his Administration has continued to stand in the gap for Christians and fight for faith ever since. Defend your faith on November 3 or lose it all.

Ashley Hayek is the mother of five children, President of America First Works, and former National Coalitions Director for the Trump 2020 campaign.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.