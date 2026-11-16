Thoughts About the New 120th US Congress

“It is the nature of Islam to dominate, not to be dominated, to impose its law, Sharia, on all nations and to extend its power to the entire planet.” — Hasan al-Banna, Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, 1928 “The process of settlement is a ‘Civilization-Jihadist process’ with all the word means. The Ikhwan (Muslim Brotherhood) must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization within and ‘sabotaging’ its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers (Muslims) so that it is eliminated, and Allah’s religion is made victorious over all other religions.” — An Explanatory Memorandum On the General Strategic Goal for the Group [Muslim Brotherhood] in North America, 22 May 1991 “Islam isn’t in America to be equal to any other faith, but to become dominant. The Koran, the Muslim book of scripture, should be the highest authority in America, and Islam the only accepted religion on Earth.” — Omar M. Ahmad, Chairman of the Board, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), 4 July 1998, San Ramon Valley Herald “If we are practicing Muslims, we are above the law of the land.” — Herman Mustafa Carroll, Executive Director, CAIR Dallas-Ft Worth, Muslim Capitol Day, Austin, Texas, 31 January 2013

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I served in the 112th U.S. Congress, sworn in to the position of a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives in January 2011. I remember standing there for the swearing-in and having the Speaker of the House, John Boehner, read the oath of office. That felt really weird to me because in my military career, I had to retake my oath, and I mean recite the words, with each promotion. The first time I recited the oath of office was as a newly minted 21- year-old U.S. Army Second Lieutenant, 31 July 1982. As I think about the words of the oath of office, “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States, against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” it gave me pause to think about this incoming Democrat-controlled 120th U.S. Congress.

We can ill afford to just whistle Dixie past the graveyard when we think about some of the individuals who have been elevated to positions of elected office in these United States. Now, I have little time for the imbecilic rhetoric of “this a phobia and that a phobia.” There are some very serious national security considerations that must be pondered. Yes, I am referring to individuals such as U.S. Senator-Elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-MI), or whatever his long type name is. As well, New Jersey Democrat Rep.-Elect Adam Hamawy (NJ-12). We cannot be dismissive about their associations and past history, along with others elected at the state and local levels. Yes, we know about El- Sayed’s letter written in support of the Muslim Brotherhood president Mohamed Morsi back in 2012. However, as recently as this past Labor Day weekend, 2026, El-Sayed spoke at the annual meeting of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA). ISNA is the top-listed organization in the 1991 Muslim Brotherhood Strategic Memorandum to enable their “civilization-jihad” in America. The Mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, also spoke at the same event.

Then there is Mr. Hamawy, who’s an incoming Member of the House of Representatives, who has had some very questionable relationships. One of those, most disturbing, is his connection to the “Blind Sheik,” who was the mastermind behind the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993, two years after the Muslim Brotherhood Explanatory Memorandum was written. Hamawy touts himself as an Army veteran. Well, so are Major Nidal Hasan and SGT Hasan Akbar. And we know that the Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani, has as his City Attorney someone who represented Islamic terrorists and jihadists at Guantanamo Bay.

If there are people, useful idiots, for whom these facts are no concern, and they decide to give their electoral support to these types of individuals, fine. However, we should consider the national security risks in automatically granting security clearances to people who had a hard time discerning between America, Israel, and Iran. My Mom had a saying: “People will know you by the company that you keep.” In retrospect, we should have considered the same with Barack Hussein Obama and his relations with domestic terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn of the Weather Underground. And let’s not forget Obama’s April 2009 speech at the University of Cairo where he invited Muslim Brotherhood members to sit front and center. Obama was also, like El-Sayed, a supporter of Egyptian president and Muslim Brotherhood member Morsi.

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The issue we MUST confront is: should elected officials with questionable histories and relationships be automatically granted security clearances? They were elected to a position by the electorate, but that should not mean that they are granted certain privileges.

During my time in the Army, I held multiple-level security clearances, including the highest TS/SCI. It was not granted to me automatically with advancements in rank. I had to submit myself to background investigations. I would submit that individuals like Obama, El-Sayed, and Hamawy would not be able to pass the scrutiny of a background investigation. Honestly, I believe that every Member of the House and Senate should have to undergo a background investigation before being granted a security clearance. And why not? We expect a young enlisted Member of our Armed Services to undergo that process.

Not just that, should individuals who clearly violate our Constitution be allowed to ascend to elected office, or stay? Any elected official who is clamoring for open borders and the elimination of the federal law enforcement agency responsible for enforcing immigration law is not honoring the oath of office to support and defend the Constitution. So what is the recourse and the consequences? When elected officials state their intention to undermine the sovereignty of our Constitutional Republic, are they, hmm, shall I say it, above the law? Or how about those who fail to understand the simple words of the Second Amendment: “shall not be infringed.” I find it unconscionable that Marxists hold a belief that when a constitutional right runs afoul of their ideological agenda, the constitutional right loses.

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In closing, I want you to think about this. When certain “American” elected officials swear their oath to the Constitution on the Quran, do they truly believe that the Constitution is THE Law of the Land? And it’s not just whether an observant Muslim swearing into elected office believes in the supremacy of our Constitution. They would be swearing in using a book that calls for the death of those who don’t accept their totalitarian theocratic political ideology. Based upon the quote above, if they are practicing, observant Muslims, they do not. I find it rather disconcerting that weak elected officials name the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as terrorist organizations, yet here in Texas, CAIR openly had a list of political endorsements. Hmm, should a designated Islamic terrorist organization, the unindicted co-conspirator in the largest Islamic terrorism funding case in U.S. history, the Holy Land Foundation trial, be allowed to endorse political candidates in our nation?

This is not about hating anyone. It is about loving my country to the point that I do not want to see deceptive enemies have access to our classified national security information. The mindless lemmings in America elected Marxists and Islamists to the 120th U.S. Congress, and to other elected offices in our Republic. That does not mean that they have free rein and access to classified information.

In her 1965 historical fiction novel on the life of Roman statesman Marcus Tullius Cicero, Taylor Caldwell wrote, “A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.”

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How interesting it is that the enemies of our America cheered the midterm election results, including the Muslim Brotherhood and Iran. But what is even more interesting is that a new caravan of illegals is making its way toward the Texas border. The prevailing belief is that the traitors within will swing open the gates for their resumed invasion.

That’s what we call FUBAR (f****d beyond all recognition).

Steadfast and Loyal.

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