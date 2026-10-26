At the end of every trial, the respective legal representatives, defense and prosecution, deliver their closing arguments to the jury before deliberation.

This is the final week before the very consequential midterm elections. The American people are the jury, and they are hearing diametrically opposed arguments. I have said this before and will reiterate: this is not about two political parties, Republican and Democrat. This is an ideological confrontation between constitutional conservatism (classical liberalism) and Marxism/Islamism. The long-term ramifications of this election are not just about “political power” in Washington, D.C., or even in several respective states. It is truly about America 300, charting the course for the next 50 years in the sense of this constitutional republic, the longest continuously running in the history of the world.

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This election, in our 250th year of independence, is firmly about two competing visions of individual liberty. I sadly must admit that the political party known as the Republican Party is horrific at messaging. The other political party is very adept at manipulating language and tugging at the emotional heartstrings as they enslave the indomitable individual spirit. Consider how perplexing it should be to hear a political party that embraces collective subjugation try to champion affordability. I tend to laugh my a*s off when I hear leftists ramble on about healthcare costs when they passed legislation and signed it into law under the deceptive name, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Now, these same delusional decepticons are trying to make us believe that they can solve the issue of healthcare affordability, which they have made unaffordable. Their insidious solution is just to have the government, them, take over the entire healthcare system: Medicare for All. Like, sure, that is a winning strategy: socialized healthcare.

It is just the same as they are laughably attempting to make us believe that they care about high gas prices. It was the leftists, going back to Barack Hussein Obama, who wanted exorbitant fuel prices to force Americans to buy overpriced electric vehicles. Ya think fuel prices are high now? Just wait until the Marxists force the Green New Deal 2.0 on America, along with unachievable fuel economy standards. Leftists have admitted in this election cycle that they desire to end oil and natural gas. They are the ones continuously blocking any and all efforts of America to increase its fossil fuel exploration, production, refining, consumption, and even export. I am sure you all remember the leftist assault against the Keystone XL pipeline. Now, do you really think that the Marxist energy agenda will bring down gas prices?

And all the leftist blather about high prices… where were their voices during the Biden administration when inflation topped 9.1 percent?

The leftist plan for America’s economic security: more government spending to chain more Americans to government largesse, at the expense of our free market economic system. Marxists hate American innovation and ingenuity because it is reflective of individual liberty. Funny, leftists used to be all in on railing against millionaires, until Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar (MN-5) became millionaires. Now they hate billionaires, but only the ones who are not Marxists and Islamists.

So, in my closing argument, I think it is evident that the Marxist left truly has no grounds to speak on when it comes to our economic and energy security, as well as the issue of healthcare and affordability. I think it is simple to surmise that Obamacare was intended to fail. How duplicitous that Marxists say they hate insurance companies, yet they shut down the government for them to get taxpayer-funded subsidies.

Perhaps we have forgotten what the border looked like during the Biden administration. Do we really want to go back to that? The Marxists have declared their desire for open borders, and no, this is not just a Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) objective. Now, if you are upset with ICE, well, you should really be upset with the leftists who are providing “sanctuary” for those here illegally and undermining law enforcement, precluding them from protecting our streets, to the detriment of American citizens. Shall I remind you of the names Sheridan Gorman, Rachel Morin, and Laken Riley? Leftists prefer criminal illegal aliens like the “Maryland Man” or the New Yorker who has been here illegally, is a member of a criminal gang, and was convicted of armed robbery.

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Yes, I know that the war against the number-one sponsor of Islamic terrorism, Iran, the one that has killed and maimed thousands of Americans, is not popular. But consider who the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) prefers to win the midterm elections? Don’t know? Just read their 26-page endorsement of the Marxist left in America. And should we really entrust our national security congressional oversight to an ideology that is allied with Islamic jihadists?

We can certainly have a debate about the social issues, but I tend not to care for those who would dismember a baby in the womb right up until birth. That is called infanticide. Or the same people who would criminally punish parents who would not allow THEIR children to have their bodies mutilated because they do not agree with the mental condition of gender dysphoria.

No, Republicans did not deliver on the SAVE America Act, something that had an 81 percent approval from the American people. They stumble about the ideological battlefield. And some of them make some very questionable political ads, but the case against Marxist control of America has to be understood. With all of their faults, failures, and shortcomings, at least Republicans know what a woman is and do not want biological males in bathroom facilities with REAL women.

Steadfast and Loyal.

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