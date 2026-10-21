Ballots and Bullying: How the Destabilization of France Might Soon Come to America

When political grievances become an excuse for destruction, Constitutional government must stand firm — or risk surrendering the streets to the mob.

The scenes unfolding in France should serve as a warning to every American who values liberty, public order and constitutional government. When thousands of demonstrators take to the streets, when political protests descend into looting and arson, and when historic public buildings become targets of mob violence, a nation must ask itself a fundamental question: Who is really in charge? The rule of law, the citizens and their elected representatives? Or the most aggressive factions willing to intimidate everyone else?

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Recent “unrest” across France has brought that question into sharp focus. Reports on the demonstrations of October 16-18 describe between 500,000 and 800,000 participants across L’Hexagone, with violent confrontations, looting and attacks on public buildings in several cities. The world



mourns the torching of Limoges’ historic city hall, as rioters inflicted catastrophic damage. The destruction of such a landmark (which had survived Nazi occupation) is more than an act of vandalism. It is an assault on the shared heritage of a nation.

Legitimate grievances deserve a hearing. Citizens have every right to protest government policies and organize for political change. But there is an unmistakable line between reasoned dissent and the deliberate destruction of public property. Crossing that line threatens democracy by replacing persuasion and lawful political participation with coercion.

The mob is not the electorate

In America, political polarization has reached alarming levels. We, too, have seen demonstrations become destructive, public officials threatened and political opponents portrayed as enemies to be defeated at any cost. France



is now a reminder that a free society cannot survive if intimidation becomes an accepted instrument of political influence.

The ideological roots of radical activism come from Karl Marx himself. He envisioned a revolutionary transformation of society through class conflict, while later radical organizers developed confrontational strategies for the redistribution of political power. Saul Alinsky’s “Rules for Radicals” (published in 1971) offers tactics for organizing pressure campaigns, exploiting political divisions and confronting opponents.



For Marx and his eventual descendants, intimidation, destruction, and contempt for constitutional limits are acceptable means to achieve their ends. France’s current unrest points to a complex mixture of demonstrators, political activists and violent factions. In a civilized republic, disagreements are resolved through reason, law, elections and civic responsibility — not through threats and burning buildings.

When public institutions are attacked, individuals and families pay the price. Taxpayers finance repairs. Businesses lose income. Public services are disrupted. Young people may assume that bullying and destruction earn attention while responsible citizenship gains nothing. These are fallacies too dangerous to ignore.

America must not wait until unrest becomes an accepted feature of our political life. Americans of all ages must know and value the principles that make self-government possible.

Choosing the ballot box over the barricade

The American response should begin with peaceful political organization, and an insistence on honest, fair elections. Voters should reject any candidate who excuses political violence, affirms socialism, or who will not unequivocally and enthusiastically support our Constitution. Americans must elect only persons committed to limited government, individual liberty and equal protection under the law.



The rule of law must apply consistently, regardless of ideology or party affiliation. A constitutional republic is defended by enforcing its laws fairly, prosecuting criminal conduct through due process and insisting that political power ultimately rests with the people.

France’s troubles are not proof that America is destined to follow the same path. However, events of this weekend should be a stark warning that social division, declining institutional trust and Marxist extremism can combust into consequences impossible to reverse.

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The USA has the means to choose another course

Parents must teach civic responsibility. Elementary schools, middle schools and high schools should again teach civics, and proudly teach American history from a genuinely patriotic perspective. Communities can refuse to normalize political violence. Citizens can demand accountability from their leaders. Voters can (and must) elect representatives who understand that our Constitution is not an obstacle to be overcome but is the foundation of sustainable and legitimate government.

The November 3, 2026, choice before us could not be more stark: Constitutional self-government, or the growing influence of socialists who believe that the loudest, angriest and most destructive faction should prevail.

Let us choose ballots over bullying, and liberty under law, over the rule of the mob. Let us restore confidence in our republic — and ensure that class envy and acrimony never become excuses to destroy the country we share.

With your vote, defend constitutional government before the flames reach our own doorstep.

Dr. Alex McFarland is an apologetics evangelist who has spoken in hundreds of locations throughout the U.S. and internationally. He is heard live on “Exploring the Word,” airing daily on 200+ radio stations across the country. “The Alex McFarland Show” airs weekly on NRBTV, providing Biblically faithful TV and discussion on current events affecting our nation. His newest book, “100 Bible Questions and Answers on Prophecy and the End Times,” is available now.

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