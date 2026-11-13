Republican Backside: Please Kick Me!

It doesn’t matter how Republicans lost; they can’t figure out how to compete.

In days of yore when athletes met internationally infrequently, the matchup of individuals or teams could make for a great sports spectacle. The South American and European soccer stars generally only met at the World Cup, so the relative strength of Argentina and England could only be compared in the big tournament once every four years. Today, such is not the case. All of the top athletes from around the world (Brazil to Japan) play in Europe, and the same competition of Messi (Barcelona) and Ronaldo (Real Madrid) that was on last week is now playing out as Argentina versus Portugal in the now boring World Cup.

Advertisement

What happens when one team or individual is simply light years ahead of the competition? We can see from the U.S. capture of the dictator Maduro that the Venezuelan forces were not up to the capabilities of the American special forces. When a team wins the World Series in four games or the Super Bowl by three touchdowns, it shows that one side is simply head and shoulders above the competition. They may be on the same field, but they definitely are NOT on the same level.

And this fact brings us to the Republicans of nearly Blessed Memory. The midterm elections were a disaster. When I saw a map of Texas all moving blue relative to 2024, I was convinced that my computer screen was on the fritz. There are three possibilities for how the Democrats won so decisively, and in all three cases, the Republicans are guilty of being flat-footed and as creative as dry toothpaste. To wit:

The Democrats used their massive NGO network and billionaire donors to sign up between 17 and 24 million new voters of questionable citizenship status. They voted for a man for Democrats who then won their races by huge margins (except in Alaska, where they needed a stunt double to finish off the clueless Republican). Where did 1.7 million new Texas Dems come from in two short years? The Democrats cheated via electronic means, either by signing up people illegally in the country and/or recording them voting for them whether they voted or not. The Democrats did not cheat on the computers but invented ballots or removed Republican ballots or switched R to D in order to guarantee victory.

How does a vegan, pro-trans weirdo win Texas? Whatever the Democrats did to win, the Republicans should have either stopped it cold via the Department of Justice (DOJ) if there was illegality and/or done the same, but with steroids. If you want to send your favorite Little League team to play the New York Yankees, then all I can say is good luck and have good insurance. If the Democrats have NGOs registering millions of voters and we have Scott Presler, who is tireless and amazing, then Houston, we have a problem. The fact that Republican turnout was over a million more than in 2024 and still pro-MAGA, while the Democrats created 70 million total House votes as compared to around 51 million just two years ago, tells you that something is nuts and that the Republicans were asleep at the wheel. From what I read, the Texas Freak could have won from his votes accumulated before the sun rose on Election Tuesday.

If the registered millions do not meet kosher election criteria, then the DOJ needs to be on it in order to end the vote padding that is always one-way. If the vote were kosher but were manufactured by aggressive NGOs and “activists,” then it just shows the Republicans are clueless as to how to win in the modern age. Do you remember all of those small boats that saved the day at Dunkirk? The Democrats are so desperate for power and have so much hate for Donald Trump and his voter base that they will use any and all means to win and keep power. Look at the freaks, jihadis, and goofballs they ran — and they, for the most part, won! Yes, John Thune's spineless refusal to pass the SAVE America Act problem allowed the disaster to unfold last week. But again, the Republicans need to understand the new rules and play and fight no differently than Democrats. If the Republicans need to canvass cemeteries, then so be it. If you can’t play to win, then don’t play at all. The Democrats understand not how to motivate the base but how to force march their base. The Republicans just assume that their voters will show up and late Tuesday night champagne will flow.

Advertisement

It would be nice if we all played by the same rules, namely those set out in the Constitution and the applicable laws of the land. But it would seem that any midnight ballots or the like ALWAYS break Democrat. Have you heard of a 200,000 ballot dump at 3 AM that went totally for Donald Trump? Me neither. But it always happens and then happens again, and then we’re going to have an investigation! We’re going to impanel a committee! We’re going to take our case to a liberal judge who will say that we have no standing! I see videos here and there on the internet of people with supposed knowledge claiming that the voting machines in 2020 were programmed to cheat or that they witnessed consecutive unsigned ballots being counted in the wee hours of the morning. And? And what? Did something come of it? Did somebody go to jail? Were some election results overturned? Were voting machines banned forever? No, no, and no. The Republicans are clueless. Where is Inspector Clouseau? He’s needed at the RNC.

I know that some people will read the words above and say, “Well, I never!” or “That’s not who we are!” Fine. But as long as the Republican Party has 11 guys on the field while the Democrats have 14, the Rs will lose until the Democrats make elections passé. If the donkeys used NGOs to pad their voter base, then get the Republican-leaning billionaires to fund 30 new NGOs to do the same. If they manipulate voting machines in their districts, then catch them in the act and have the FBI haul them and their tainted machines to the pokey. Either we have fair and honest elections, or may the best vote-inventors win. Thune and Co. gave up on fair elections. People are already saying that the present outcome means that 2028 is lost with respect to the presidency and the Congress. I don’t know enough to know if that is true, but the Republicans cannot be deer in the headlights forever. Either get with the program, kosher or otherwise, or cede the greatest country in the world to a bunch of communist and Islamic haters of freedom.

Advertisement

Every war has a surprise. Nobody was ready for the 9/11 planes, and now we spend billions of hours in line to prevent it from happening again. Israel was flat-footed on October 7, 2023, and now holds 70 percent of Gaza (which is also 70 percent destroyed) to make such an attack much more difficult. The Republicans absolutely refuse to learn any lessons every two or four years. The Democrats have a playbook; copy it, use it, and improve on it. The U.S. copied an Iranian drone and sent it right back at Iran to blow them up. If they register voters, do the same and promise them heaven and earth, and like the Democrats, deliver nothing. If they “curate” ballots where legal, do the same. Stop being professional losers and figure out how to win. England used to execute its failed admirals. The Republican National Committee should minimally resign in disgrace after last week’s disaster.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.