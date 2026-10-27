Why are white, liberal women an engine of destruction?

Professor Gad Saad has fled Canada for the greener pastures of Ole Miss. He has contributed enormously to our understanding of the failures of our societies through his books, writings, and online presence. His term “Suicidal Empathy” has defined the failure of the West to put limits on its actions in order to minimally save itself. Every day in Europe, we see the fruits of this behavior with the destruction in many of the ancient cities of Europe.

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Many astute observers have noted the overwhelming presence of white, liberal women at the vanguard of Western destruction. Some may be old, while others are young. They are often well-to-do and certainly highly educated. Yet, they stand at the forefront demanding that Israel self-immolate to please them and that the West let in anyone and everyone — though they would lose all of the economic and social advantages that they enjoy. Why?

Imagine the NBA being successfully sued for height discrimination. The courts demand that the league have players reflecting the overall heights and ethnic backgrounds of the U.S. population. Suddenly, we see a lot of short white guys playing alongside the few remaining true basketball stars. The game goes downhill, becoming even worse than the WNBA. After a decade, someone new to the sport does not understand what the purpose of professional basketball is. Many of the players are not built to succeed, and the overall rhythm and success of the games go to pot. In the end, the NBA becomes irrelevant.

The West, including the United States, was built on very clear religious ideas. The founding documents and even Revolutionary pamphlets made numerous mentions of God and His role in the governing of America. While we take everything for granted, the idea of God-given rights unbreakable by human leaders like a king was extraordinary. Kings in Europe received their station from Divine decree. Victories were assigned to God’s will. Those massive churches in Europe built so long ago were testimonies to the centrality of religion in the life of the European peoples. As a Jew, I can say that at times religion was invoked to attack Jews, leading to banishment, pogroms, and destruction. Hitler was not religious, but many who professed a religious bent went along with his program of destroying European Jewry. Like every coin, there are two sides to communal religiosity. While many believe that the loss of belief as reflected in polls is a plus, as there is less religious impetus for bigotry or attack, the flip side is that the critical founding principles which were all religiously-based or inspired no longer have meaning.

If Europeans were as religiously inspired as they were in the past, there would be no way that they would allow millions of Muslims to enter their countries legally or illegally. Like the leaders of Poland and Hungary, other European heads of state would say that it is quite obvious that their societies cannot tolerate more than minor percentages of non-Christians and expect social cohesion. But that would demand that such leaders believe that Christianity is important. Mark Steyn once noted that 12 concurrent European leaders had no children between them. Not one thought that bringing children into the world and giving them a moral training was important enough to derail a career or interfere with life’s goals. One can say he cares, or one can show that he cares. Going to Notre Dame or St. Paul’s Church in London to give an important policy speech is one thing. Bringing up children with the religion of one’s fathers is quite another.

When watching the horrid videos coming out of Europe of late, one sees a great deal of destruction for no clear purpose. If a guy breaks a window and then steals from the contents of the store, one might conclude that he has found some personal material benefit from his actions. He can use his illegally-attained goods or optionally sell them, as apparently many of the recent rioters have been doing. But one often sees things burned or destroyed for no clear personal benefit. One woman related how a fire was started below her building, and when lithium-containing electric bikes were thrown into the flames, the explosion decimated her apartment four floors above street level. Somebody manufactured those bikes at some expense. Somebody purchased them either for personal use or for rental income. The bikes did not grow on trees or fall from heaven. Industrial and economic factors led to their production. And in a moment they were set on fire not in order to give warmth to the protesters — that at least would give some idea of why the act was done. But simply to destroy. The West made these things. We, or our parents, came here. We hate this country and its people. We will destroy anything they have. It’s like the Palestinians killing Arabs who were in the south of Israel when Hamas attacked. They were Muslims, but their mere association with Israel and Jews made them dead men walking. Some were killed; others were taken hostage. I don’t recall hearing about any who were spared.

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Which now brings us back to our liberal, wine women. As Western societies became more educated, adherence to religious beliefs and ways of life weakened. A family in the 1950s often had the husband going out to work while the wife played the traditional role of homemaker. Her home was her domain, and she kept it in tip-top shape and made sure that her kids were well fed and dressed. The family often went to their relevant building of religious activities, and the beliefs and customs of their faith were front and center in their lives. We had clear instructions never to call our non-Jewish friends on the 24th or 25th of December. When they had finished their family and religious activities and as we were still on Winter Break, they would be in touch. But that was then. Religion has been replaced by slipshod modern philosophies. It is no wonder that “socialism” is so popular with white and relatively well-to-do youth: they have never had to live under it. Americans in the 1950s and 1960s could see it in the Soviet Union and feel very strongly that Godless communism should never come to the U.S. The people with empty lives and no religious association are looking for meaning, and the appeal of socialism, communism, and even Islamic teachings fills the void left by no religious education or association. If someone told me that the old ladies working against ICE agents in Minnesota regularly go to church and have religious symbols in their homes, I would be very shocked. Those clueless Jews who make for useful idiots for the Muslim Brotherhood don’t keep the Sabbath or eat strictly kosher. Those who do wouldn’t put on a keffiyeh and support those who spilled Jewish blood.

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There can be no revitalization of the U.S. or Europe without reconnecting with the religious roots of these countries. There are risks in such an endeavor, as we see many TPUSA Groyper students claiming that Jews and Judaism are enemies of Christianity. But just as nuclear material can make a bomb, it can also provide electricity for millions of homes. The U.S. and Europe cannot defeat the double disaster of socialism and Islam without a strong belief system that rejects them with two hands. As long as much of the West is morally clueless and not tied in with a God-directed value system, there will be plenty of local fodder to add to the hardcore commies and Muslims who wish to destroy that which a thousand years built up. Europe went first because it lost its religion earlier. The U.S. should take notice.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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