Brain Rot in Real Time

Charlie Kirk was right.

I regret that I was less aware of Charlie Kirk before he was assassinated. Sure, I had seen some videos and had heard several people claim that Donald Trump’s 2024 comeback victory was a result of Kirk’s efforts with younger voters. But I did not appreciate his smarts, the breadth of his knowledge, his patience to listen to smug, lefty students who think they are so smart, and his wit. As I watched more videos after his murder, I realized that we lost a tremendous human being. One who, as Steve Jobs described, could make a dent in the universe.

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One thing that Kirk said before he was killed was that Jew hatred and antisemitism were “brain rot” or “brain cancer.” Now, I thought that if we ran CT scans on, say, Tucker Carlson’s noggin or that of Piers Morgan, we might see some mushy area of the brain that lacks the proper structure and development typical of other regions. But I finally got what he meant. Antisemitism, like “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and other modern mental conditions, leads to a person making decisions against his own best interest and piles of truth that run counter to his argument. Let’s look at some examples.

Carlson famously stated that he could not vote for the Republican candidate for Senate in Michigan, Mike Rogers, even “at gunpoint.” He has thus thrown his support for the Democrat, Abdul El-Sayed. Now the ostensible reason for this hostility is based on an accusation that Rogers “received money from AIPAC” and therefore was pro-Israel and thus evil. Carlson has accused Israel and Bibi Netanyahu of every sin under the sun, including killing children who happen to be shooting AK-47s and causing a genocide in a still-growing Gazan population. So Rogers got the thumbs-down from Carlson. But if Carlson were to talk to Rogers, a former FBI special agent out of Chicago, he would see that every non-Israel position that he holds would resonate with the former Fox star. He is no doubt for a closed border, an end to trans for kids, ejection of illegals, a strong military, and all of the other major policy points of MAGA. Were it not for Israel, Carlson might be in some pumpkin patch near Grand Rapids helping Rogers win his race. But put all of the “good” positions on one side of the balance and implied support for Israel on the other, and the choice is obvious: the Arab candidate whose family is associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, who supports Sharia over the Constitution and would gladly put Carlson’s wife in a Burka when the time comes.

And this is the major theme of “brain rot”: when one throws away all logical and good arguments due to one’s intense hatred of Jews, Israel, Donald Trump, America, Elon Musk, etc. It was reported recently that Israel had halved battlefield deaths from 15 percent of the injured to 7 percent. The U.S. armed forces are working to learn the Israeli methods. And thus there will come a day when some number of American heroes will remain alive because of something that Israelis taught their American counterparts about medicine under fire. Shouldn’t supposed patriots like Megyn Kelley and Marjorie Taylor Greene be pro-Israel for helping to save American lives and fighting side-by-side with the U.S. against Iran? They are not, and in being so anti-Israel, they have attacked the president and the entire MAGA movement while probably agreeing on 90 percent of policy. While anti-MAGA Republican candidates like Thomas Massie keep losing primaries and have zero traction inside the Republican Party, the Israel/Jew loathers of the Kooky Right cannot support President Trump because he refuses to abandon Israel or condemn Bibi Netanyahu to their satisfaction (Trump has just thrown his full support behind his friend for upcoming Israeli elections).

The “brain rot” noted by Kirk is by no means something new. My late father told me how many Jews in Germany had wanted to support the Nazi program for a rejuvenated and rearmed Germany. Everything not related to Jews sounded good to patriotic German Jews: Germany would regain its place in the world, would rearm, and would fix the outcome of World War I. Then one throws in Hitler’s Jew hatred and his policies that marginalized Jews and eventually led to their being sent to concentration camps, and all of the other stuff became meaningless. One could easily imagine the brilliant European Jewish scientists who created the atomic bomb in the U.S. doing the same at the Kaiser Wilhelm Institute in Berlin — had Germany not driven them out of Europe. Enrico Fermi was one of the great scientists of Los Alamos, and he was not Jewish. But his wife was. He told Mussolini that he was leaving to pick up his Nobel Prize. He didn't return. He went to the U.S. and ran the first continuous nuclear chain reaction under the bleachers at the University of Chicago.

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The major problem with “brain rot” is that it causes people to embrace positions they do not believe and can be highly destructive. The Left’s working hand-in-hand with Muslims makes no sense. Islamists make no effort to hide their distaste for homosexuality. A Michigan town refused to fly “pride flags,” much to the consternation of local gay organizations. Everything that Sharia stands for is anathema to lefty ideas of life, yet day in and day out, the fools march with Muslims because both groups hate Jews. That is their only point of attachment. Muslims are repulsed by the tawdry lifestyles of the West and would do their all to cover up women in public and end gay/trans with one big push off of a tall building. France is presently being destroyed, and those on the Left might enjoy seeing buildings burning and looted, but their France is being taken away, and the caliphate version that awaits them will not tolerate the kind of life that they have enjoyed until now. The lefties should have left their Jew-hatred at home and realized that Muslims mean the end of the West and that they would have no future in an Islamic France.

All of us harbor biases and prejudices. The only question is whether or not we can overcome them for our own benefit. A fellow in a recent car accident refused assistance when some Jews from Hatzalah showed up; the paramedics in the following ambulance were also Jews, as were the nurses at the hospital where he ended up. There are people who would rather die than receive aid — or Heaven forbid, a blood transfusion — from a Jew. The West is destroying itself and aiding Muslims out of its distaste for Jews and Israel. As I have written before, one can dislike both, but he can also protect his interests and future. “I don’t like Jews, but I am not putting on a keffiyeh to help others rule over me and take away the freedoms I enjoy.” Brain rot apparently also damages neuron synapses, and people can’t make this statement and instead allow Jew distaste to drive all of their actions — even against their own future and interests.

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Muslims would have made no inroads in Europe and the U.S. had Americans said that they don’t like Israel nor Islam. But their not liking Israel was transformed by Qatar and the Muslim Brotherhood into hatred under false accusations of “genocide,” “starvation,” and other lies. Israel is the first country to feed its wartime enemy and provide it with vaccines. It warned residents to move and directed large numbers of Gazans from north to south and back again. People who didn’t like Israel lapped up the lies, ignored the truth, and might soon find themselves being ruled over by people who really hate them.

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