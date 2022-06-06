Schlichter: What Gets Better Under Democrats?

Kurt Schlichter is back for another episode of his "Unredacted" podcast! His unfiltered, uncensored, exclusive podcast is for our valued Townhall VIP members. If you're not yet a VIP member, use promo code BEARARMS to get 40% off your membership, support our conservative reporting, protect the Second Amendment and never miss a show!

In today's episode, Kurt asks, what gets better under Democrats? The Democratic Party wants to shred our Second Amendment rights, does nothing about skyrocketing gas prices, calls everything racist, and the list goes on. Republicans are the ones who repair things the Democrats never fix! Though it's a few years out, at this rate, the GOP taking 60 seats in the Senate in 2024 is doable. But they have to be smart. Republicans can't betray voters and touch gun control. Senator Mitch McConnell can't, and won't, let that happen.

Want more Kurt? Pre-order his latest book, "We'll Be Back: The Fall and Rise of America," now!

WARNING: CONTAINS STRONG, EXPLICIT LANGUAGE