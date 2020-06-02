VIP Gold Chat: Townhall's Julio Rosas, HotAir's Ed Morrissey & Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards - June 3, 1:30 PM ET

Get ready for another VIP Gold Live Chat with some of your favorite writers! This Wednesday, June 3, at 1:30 PM ET, join our exclusive live stream where HotAir's Ed Morrissey, Bearing Arms' Cam Edwards, and Townhall's Julio Rosas answer your questions about the latest news of the day.

If you're not already a Townhall VIP Gold member, join below so you can get your questions answered and watch future chats across the Townhall Media family! Use promo code WUHAN to get 25% off your subscription!