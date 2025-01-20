With Border Enforcement a Priority, Trump Purges Squishy Immigration Judges
VIP
The Press Shows Us What the Next Four Years of Reporting Will Look...
Senate Confirms Rubio in Unanimous Vote
Designer Behind Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day Look Breaks Silence
Trump Signs Executive Order to Withdraw from World Health Organization
Trump Shocked to See This Person at Post-Inauguration Speech
FBI Director Paul Abbate Announces Resignation Just Minutes Before Trump Takes Office
Trump Delivers on Promise, Issues Pardons for J6 Defendants
Cruz: Expect to See TikTok Sold Under Trump
Border Patrol Agent Shot and Killed by Illegal Immigrant
Trump Ousts TSA Administrator Day One of Presidency
Laken Riley Act Passes in the Senate
VIP
Liberal Media Talking Heads Have Meltdown As Trump Takes Office
Here's What Al Sharpton Said Americans Should Do to Honor MLK's Legacy
Tipsheet

Trump Pardons Pro-Life Advocate Bevelyn Beatty Williams, Among 20 Others

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  January 20, 2025 10:30 PM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

President Donald Trump pardoned Bevelyn Beatty Williams, a wife and a mother who had spent three years in federal prison for protecting women and unborn children outside an abortion facility in New York. 

Advertisement

Bevelyn Beatty Williams has been seen as a courageous pro-life advocate who spoke out against abortion and the anti-life culture that so many Democrats vouch for. She has been admired for her passionate commitment to defending unborn babies and for standing firm in her Christian faith beliefs that every heartbeat deserves a chance to live. However, her actions landed her in prison under the Biden Administration. 

Williams has become a significant figure in the pro-life movement, often speaking out against what she perceives as the hypocrisy of those who claim to support social justice causes, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, while failing to acknowledge the sanctity of life in the womb. In one of her most controversial actions, she defaced a Black Lives Matter mural in New York, an act which she later explained as a protest against the apparent prioritization of specific political movements over the rights of the unborn.

Recommended

Designer Behind Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day Look Breaks Silence Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

On Inauguration Day, Trump also signed pardons for 20 other pro-life advocates who the Biden DOJ targeted. Those people include Joan Bell, Coleman Boyd, Joel Curry, Jonathan Darnel, Eva Edl, Chester Gallagher, William Goodman, Dennis Green, Lauren Handy, Paulette Harlow, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, Jean Marshall, Fr. Fidelis Moscinski, Justin Phillips, Paul Place, Paul Vaughn, Calvin Zastrow, Eva Zastrow, and James Zastrow.

Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, vowed to initiate an inquiry into the progressive group behind the contentious federal memo that authorized the FBI to infiltrate and surveil traditional Latin Mass Catholic churches and their worshippers.

Tags: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Designer Behind Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day Look Breaks Silence Sarah Arnold
Trump Shocked to See This Person at Post-Inauguration Speech Sarah Arnold
Here Are Trump's First Executive Orders Matt Vespa
What Elon Musk Did at the Inaugural Rally Will for Sure Trigger the Liberal Media Matt Vespa
With Border Enforcement a Priority, Trump Purges Squishy Immigration Judges Matt Vespa
Trump Returns to the Sounds of the Lamentations of the Women-Identifying Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Designer Behind Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day Look Breaks Silence Sarah Arnold
Advertisement