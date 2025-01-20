Trump Pardons Pro-Life Advocate Bevelyn Beatty Williams, Among 20 Others

President Donald Trump pardoned Bevelyn Beatty Williams, a wife and a mother who had spent three years in federal prison for protecting women and unborn children outside an abortion facility in New York.

Advertisement

Bevelyn Beatty Williams has been seen as a courageous pro-life advocate who spoke out against abortion and the anti-life culture that so many Democrats vouch for. She has been admired for her passionate commitment to defending unborn babies and for standing firm in her Christian faith beliefs that every heartbeat deserves a chance to live. However, her actions landed her in prison under the Biden Administration.

This is Bevelyn Beatty Williams.



She’s a wife and mother.



She’s currently in federal prison for 3 years for protecting women and unborn children outside an abortion facility in New York.



She’s not a criminal.@realDonaldTrump pardon her.



pic.twitter.com/Xeoi3SOhzR — 🇺🇸 Pismo 🇺🇸 (@Pismo_B) January 19, 2025

Bevelyn Williams is finally free!



She never deserved three years in prison for standing up for the unborn.



Glad to see justice done for her. https://t.co/g1ApXergvM — The Honor Guard 🇺🇸 🪖 🫡 (@The_Honor_Guard) January 20, 2025

Williams has become a significant figure in the pro-life movement, often speaking out against what she perceives as the hypocrisy of those who claim to support social justice causes, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, while failing to acknowledge the sanctity of life in the womb. In one of her most controversial actions, she defaced a Black Lives Matter mural in New York, an act which she later explained as a protest against the apparent prioritization of specific political movements over the rights of the unborn.

On Inauguration Day, Trump also signed pardons for 20 other pro-life advocates who the Biden DOJ targeted. Those people include Joan Bell, Coleman Boyd, Joel Curry, Jonathan Darnel, Eva Edl, Chester Gallagher, William Goodman, Dennis Green, Lauren Handy, Paulette Harlow, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, Jean Marshall, Fr. Fidelis Moscinski, Justin Phillips, Paul Place, Paul Vaughn, Calvin Zastrow, Eva Zastrow, and James Zastrow.

Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, vowed to initiate an inquiry into the progressive group behind the contentious federal memo that authorized the FBI to infiltrate and surveil traditional Latin Mass Catholic churches and their worshippers.