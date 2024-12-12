Comedian Slammed for Disgusting Jokes About UnitedHealthcare CEO

As Ben Shapiro has put it: “Bill Burr goes full a**hole.”

Woke comedian Bill Burr became the latest person to voice his opinion on the murder of Brian Thompson, CEO of UnitedHealthcare— and it was as disgusting as you can probably imagine.

The Hollywood celeb didn’t exactly express sympathy for Thompson. Instead, he suggested that the insurance CEO deserved to die because of what he did for a living.

“You know what's funny? I was sitting there reading an article, and a guy was like, 'Oh my God, he's such a great guy. He had a wife and kids, and he's such a great guy,'" Burr said. "And then you find out he and the other guys he's working for are getting sued for $121 million for dumping a stock and not letting the other people know. It's like, there's your motive!”

The comedian referred to a lawsuit against Thompson and three other UnitedHealth Group executives, accusing them of insider trading. The lawsuit alleges that Thompson sold $15 million in shares when he knew the company was under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Burr said the media should be giving 26-year-old Luigi Mangione empathy because of “how these insurance companies treat people.”

“When they are at their most vulnerable after we’ve all given them our money every f*ucking month, and now we finally need you, and all you do is deny us,” Burr continued. “I gotta be honest… I love that the f*cking CEOs are f*cking afraid right now. You should be.”

Burr went on to call healthcare insurance companies “selfish,” “greedy,” and “mass murders.”

“You just don’t pull the trigger,” he concluded.

Supporters have come out of the woodwork to defend Mangione. Anonymous people have created several online defense funds for the alleged killer, including one on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo, which has raised over $50,000.

Amazon and Etsy have since removed merchandise featuring Mangione’s picture on T-shirts and tote bags, which read "Free Luigi" and the phrase "Deny, Defend, Depose,” which Mangione yelled out as law enforcement agents after being arrested.