Republican State Disciplines School Who Violated CRT Ban

Let it be known that Republican leaders will not stand back and allow the left’s radical agenda to indoctrinate children through the hands of their educators.

That’s what happened when when it was revealed that two Oklahoma school districts violated a new law preventing Critical Race Theory (CRT) from being taught in the public school system.

The Oklahoma State Board of Education determined that both Tulsa public schools and Mustang Public Schools violated House Bill (HB) 1775, which “protects our children across the state from being taught revisionist history and that ‘one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex,’ or that ‘an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” said State Sen. David Bullard (R-Durant).

The board of education voted to give the schools an “accreditation with warning,” the third of a five-step accreditation tier.

The warning requires the districts to show they have made the required changes to re-meet the board's standards.

According to Fox 25, HB 1775 recommends disciplinary action for violators of "accreditation with deficiencies," the second step. However, the board voted to go a step higher.

The incident first came to light when the board found out the school districts held a third-party training course for teachers that included lessons on how “to shame white people for past offenses in history.”

Following the board’s decision, it was revealed that Tulsa Public Schools recently made two books complete with explicit content available to middle schoolers.

Defending his decision, Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-Okla) said "Not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to define and divide young Oklahomans by their race or sex, let’s teach students, not indoctrinate them," while singing the bill into law back in May.