Katie Porter Claims Her Daughter Had This Disturbing Reaction to Trump's Election

Democrats have not having a particularly tough time when it comes Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President-elect Donald Trump last week. The blame game has been something else from Democrats, who only recently installed Harris after they forced President Joe Biden out of the race. Then there's the deranged reactions. Soon to be former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who lost in the jungle primary for the U.S. Senate race in March, also spoke to the particularly disturbing reaction that she said her 12-year-old daughter had in reaction to Trump's win.

According to Porter, her daughter was crying lamented, "what if I get raped and I need to have an abortion?" After she herself reiterated her daughter's age, Porter claimed that "this is really a reminder of how scary this time is for people and how it important it is for Democrats to have strategies, both at the state level and the federal level, to make sure that we can continue to protect people's rights."

.@katieporteroc says after Trump won, her 12 year old daughter was in tears.



"She said, 'Trump is going to win. What if I get raped and need to have an abortion?'"



Porter says "its a reminder how scary this time is for people and how important it is for Democrats to have… pic.twitter.com/o6eYRgDWh2 — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) November 9, 2024

When it comes to the reaction to Porter's claims over social media, many have questioned the validity of such a story and/or called her out for such parenting.

There's been lots of fearmongering about Trump's loss, especially when it comes to the abortion issue, as we've already seen from feminist movements like 4B. Especially in the case of impressionable minors, one would think that parents ought to reassure them.

There is NO reason your 12-yo should be thinking about getting r*ped and needing an abortion because of an election. Katie Porter is either lying here or admitting to being a terrible parent. pic.twitter.com/RCvTlyrLe2 — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) November 11, 2024

Katie Porter is the worst kind mother to to broadcast such bullsht story on Fake News. She should be ashamed of herself using her 12 yo daughter as an attention mechanism…. Especially if she made it up.



These MFers have no shame. pic.twitter.com/AUumSDdt94 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 10, 2024

She thought this would make Trump look bad but in reality, it exposed her for failing as a mother. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 10, 2024

As Sam J. at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted, Christina Pushaw in particular was also an expert in calling Porter out for sharing such a story with the media.

Pushaw also noted how "California Democrats should be tougher on crime & especially sex offenders; do not ever let r4pists [sic] out of prison to re-offend!"

It's sad that her 12 year old is even worrying about such a horrible scenario; this is most likely a reflection on her parenting and it's not good. California Democrats should be tougher on crime & especially sex offenders; do not ever let r4pists out of prison to re-offend! — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 9, 2024

It's not merely the issue of crime that is at play, but abortion. Democrats love to fearmonger on this top issue of theirs, with the Harris-Walz ticket and others making it a top priority. Ultimately, the lies weren't enough for Harris to pull off a win, though, especially as other issues were considered to be more important to voters overall.

Further, abortion in the United States has been treated as an issue for the states to decide since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with Dobbs v. Jackson in 2022. No matter how much Democrats have lied about Trump's position, he has consistently maintained that he wants the issue to be left to the states and has even made clear that he would veto any federal abortion ban that comes across his desk.

California has long had permissive abortion laws, especially under Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Following the 2022 election, the state also passed a ballot initiative making abortion legal up until the moment of birth for any reason.

As of Monday night, the race still has not been called nearly a week later, though Democrat Dave Min currently leads Republican Scott Baugh to replace Porter, with 86 percent of the vote reporting.