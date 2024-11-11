Lee Zeldin Lands Trump Cabinet Position
It's Time for Bob Casey to Concede...and It Isn't Just Republicans Saying It
Townhall Is Hiring!
VIP
We Want a Prosperous Country Again
NFL Sunday Was Dominated by Players Doing Celebratory Trump Dances
CBS News' 60 Minutes Was a Brutal Takedown of the Dems
Jill Biden Is Still No Fan of Kamala Harris, As Moments From Veteran's...
VIP
Here's Why One Democrat Came Out Against Trans Athletes in Women's Sports.
AOC Questioned Voters Who Voted for Her and Trump. Here’s What They Said.
The Shocking Way Some Liberal Women Are Responding to Trump's Election Victory
Confirmed: The MSG Rally Joke 'Scandal' Was a Media Invention That Voters Didn't...
Kamala’s Former Comms Director Has Quite the Demand of Biden
Horrifying: Students at This Ivy League University Are Protesting Veterans Day
National Journalism Center Announces New ‘Fearless Leader’ to Train Next Generation of Rea...
Tipsheet

Katie Porter Claims Her Daughter Had This Disturbing Reaction to Trump's Election

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 11, 2024 5:45 PM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Democrats have not having a particularly tough time when it comes Vice President Kamala Harris' loss to President-elect Donald Trump last week. The blame game has been something else from Democrats, who only recently installed Harris after they forced President Joe Biden out of the race. Then there's the deranged reactions. Soon to be former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who lost in the jungle primary for the U.S. Senate race in March, also spoke to the particularly disturbing reaction that she said her 12-year-old daughter had in reaction to Trump's win. 

Advertisement

According to Porter, her daughter was crying lamented, "what if I get raped and I need to have an abortion?" After she herself reiterated her daughter's age, Porter claimed that "this is really a reminder of how scary this time is for people and how it important it is for Democrats to have strategies, both at the state level and the federal level, to make sure that we can continue to protect people's rights."

When it comes to the reaction to Porter's claims over social media, many have questioned the validity of such a story and/or called her out for such parenting.

There's been lots of fearmongering about Trump's loss, especially when it comes to the abortion issue, as we've already seen from feminist movements like 4B. Especially in the case of impressionable minors, one would think that parents ought to reassure them. 

Recommended

CBS News' 60 Minutes Was a Brutal Takedown of the Dems Matt Vespa
Advertisement

As Sam J. at our sister site of Twitchy highlighted, Christina Pushaw in particular was also an expert in calling Porter out for sharing such a story with the media. 

Pushaw also noted how "California Democrats should be tougher on crime & especially sex offenders; do not ever let r4pists [sic] out of prison to re-offend!"

It's not merely the issue of crime that is at play, but abortion. Democrats love to fearmonger on this top issue of theirs, with the Harris-Walz ticket and others making it a top priority. Ultimately, the lies weren't enough for Harris to pull off a win, though, especially as other issues were considered to be more important to voters overall.

Advertisement

Further, abortion in the United States has been treated as an issue for the states to decide since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with Dobbs v. Jackson in 2022. No matter how much Democrats have lied about Trump's position, he has consistently maintained that he wants the issue to be left to the states and has even made clear that he would veto any federal abortion ban that comes across his desk. 

California has long had permissive abortion laws, especially under Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Following the 2022 election, the state also passed a ballot initiative making abortion legal up until the moment of birth for any reason. 

As of Monday night, the race still has not been called nearly a week later, though Democrat Dave Min currently leads Republican Scott Baugh to replace Porter, with 86 percent of the vote reporting. 

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News' 60 Minutes Was a Brutal Takedown of the Dems Matt Vespa
Jill Biden Is Still No Fan of Kamala Harris, As Moments From Veteran's Day Event Show Rebecca Downs
Here's How Alvin Bragg's Deputy Referred to Daniel Penny During Trial Mia Cathell
NFL Sunday Was Dominated by Players Doing Celebratory Trump Dances Matt Vespa
The Heroes and Zeros of Election 2024 Kurt Schlichter
AOC Questioned Voters Who Voted for Her and Trump. Here’s What They Said. Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
CBS News' 60 Minutes Was a Brutal Takedown of the Dems Matt Vespa
Advertisement