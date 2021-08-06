Florida Dem Praises CNN's Chris Cuomo for 'Doing a Great Service' on Pandemic Fearmongering

Former Florida Governor Charlie Crist (D-FL) applauded CNN’s Chris Cuomo, brother of disgraced New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), for “providing a great service” as a night time anchor. Crist, seeking his old job as governor back, claimed that Cuomo was “telling the truth” with respect to COVID numbers as the CNN host smeared Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for his pandemic response.

“They [Floridians] are choosing to believe things based on politics about a pandemic,” Cuomo said. Crist told Cuomo to “do what you’re doing” to combat “misinformation.”

WOW. Chris Cuomo accused Floridians of choosing to believe COVID narratives based on politics last night & Charlie Crist PRAISED him for “doing a great service” in response.



The same Cuomo who touted his brother as a model for the nation as his policies killed NY seniors. pic.twitter.com/CrlN3jCtnD — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) August 6, 2021

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) took note of Crist's praise of Cuomo, who has done damage control for his embattled brother.

"Crist's praise for someone who enabled and helped mitigate the damage of a serial sexual harasser speaks volumes," RGA spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez said. "His willingness to not only look the other way, but also praise someone who participated in a cover up of senior deaths and vicious attacks on victims of harassment is disgusting."

With the recent rise in cases, Democrats as a whole have taken to blame GOP governors, especially DeSantis. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently said that if DeSantis and other Republican governors who refuse to lockdown their states "don't want to be a part of the solution," that they should "get out of the way and let other people do the job."