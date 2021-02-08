Special election

GOP Congressman Loses Battle With Coronavirus

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Feb 08, 2021 11:45 AM
  Share   Tweet
GOP Congressman Loses Battle With Coronavirus

Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

 Texas GOP Congressman Ron Wright died on Sunday night after a battle with coronavirus, at age 67. After being reelected, Wright is the second House Republican elected in November to succumb to the virus. 

His office said in a release that he passed away at home, peacefully. Wright previously battled cancer before contracting COVID. The statement said that Wright will be remembered as a “statesman, not an ideologue.”

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue,” Wright's office said. “Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn. As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

A special election will occur later in the year, and will act as the first electoral test for both parties following Democrats’ sweep in November and January.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Trump Legal Team Issues Lengthy Defense on Impeachment Eve
Katie Pavlich
NYT Wonders: Why Are Right-Wing Governments Performing Better on Vaccinations?
Guy Benson
GOP Congressman Dies After Battle With Cancer, COVID-19
Leah Barkoukis

Susan Sarandon Has an Important Question for Biden, Harris, Warnock and Ossoff
Cortney O'Brien
Pennsylvania Dem Senate Candidate Hints Support for Eliminating Filibuster
Reagan McCarthy

MSNBC Puts Maxine Waters in the Hot Seat Over Past Rhetoric Against Republicans
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular