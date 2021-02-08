GOP Congressman Loses Battle With Coronavirus

Texas GOP Congressman Ron Wright died on Sunday night after a battle with coronavirus, at age 67. After being reelected, Wright is the second House Republican elected in November to succumb to the virus.

Fox has learned that that Rep. Ron Wright (R-TX) has died.

Wright tested positive for coronavirus several weeks ago.

Wright had also battled lung cancer last fall. Wright was 67 years old. Wright succeeded fmr GOP TX Rep Joe Barton in 2019 after Barton retired. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 8, 2021

Here’s the statement from Ron Wright’s office on his death pic.twitter.com/XpWCEQSbQw — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 8, 2021

His office said in a release that he passed away at home, peacefully. Wright previously battled cancer before contracting COVID. The statement said that Wright will be remembered as a “statesman, not an ideologue.”

“Congressman Wright will be remembered as a constitutional conservative. He was a statesman, not an ideologue,” Wright's office said. “Ron and Susan dedicated their lives to fighting for individual freedom, Texas values, and above all, the lives of the unborn. As friends, family, and many of his constituents will know, Ron maintained his quick wit and optimism until the very end. Despite years of painful, sometimes debilitating treatment for cancer, Ron never lacked the desire to get up and go to work, to motivate those around him, or to offer fatherly advice.”

A special election will occur later in the year, and will act as the first electoral test for both parties following Democrats’ sweep in November and January.