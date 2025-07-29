The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Tipsheet

Cory Booker Had a Total Meltdown on the Senate Floor Today

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | July 29, 2025 5:00 PM
Senate Television via AP

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) had a level-five meltdown on the Senate floor today, ranting about how supposedly we’re on the slide toward authoritarianism whilst his party isn’t doing enough to stop it, or something. He criticized his party as weak and deserving of losing the midterm elections if they don’t stand together. The drama with this man knows no limits. It was a theater production from the New Jersey liberal who spoke about the phantom erosion of due process and freedom of speech rights. And this whole meltdown was over a bill that funds police departments:

Booker’s rant shows that the Democrats have no leader, agenda, or message. They’re not united, and to blow up over a bill on police funding is in line with this party's stance on public safety. Off to the side, he and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) are going at it over this kerfuffle:

"They passed the Judiciary Committee unanimously. And I can't help it if someone couldn't change their schedule to be there," said Klobuchar. "I think that these hearings should mean something and that people should be saying the same thing they say on Police Week, when those people are sitting out there in the uniform who have lost loved ones, as they say on this Senate floor."

Booker responded, saying, "I don't need lectures about the urgency of this. One of my childhood best friends, a police officer in a small town in New Jersey after a hard day's work before he even went home to see his family, died by suicide. I don't need somebody implying in any way that this is not vital to me and my state, that we have resources for our police officers."

Also, Cory, late-night hosts are being canceled because they’re losing money. Stephen Colbert decided to insult the nation on a regular basis and lost CBS $50 million a year. As for college campuses, yes, I agree, they should be bastions of free speech. They’re now antisemitic hubs. Get a grip, Spartacus. 

