Joe Biden Suffers One Final Humiliation Before Being Wheeled Out of Office

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  January 15, 2025 4:05 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As Katie wrote earlier today, there’s been a tentative hostage deal struck between Israel and Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office is still combing through the details, but it’s undoubtedly the most encouraging news about a ceasefire in months. Joe Biden and his ninny brigade have tried and failed to strike a deal to end the Israel-Hamas war, which was predictable. Joe and his team are neither feared nor respected: 

Netanyahu's office says the deal is not complete and is still being worked out, but hopes it will be finished in the coming hours. Netanyahu is facing pressure from members of his coalition who are against the deal and threatening to dissolve the government.  

Iranian backed terrorist organization Hamas has reportedly agreed to a three part and partial hostage release deal after weeks of negotiations. They've been holding 100 hostages for more than 400 days after they were stolen on October 7, 2023 from their homes and a music festival in southern Israel. Seven remaining hostages are Americans.  

The details are still coming in, but 33 hostages will be released. Ten of them are deceased, 23 are alive. Women and children are likely to be released first.  

A significant development in moving this deal along, at least to this phase, is Donald J. Trump’s 2024 win. President Joe Biden tried to take credit for this development and was displeased when asked who gets the credit. Biden might not have admitted it, but his State Department did, saying, “When it comes to the involvement of president-elect Trump's team, it has been absolutely critical in getting this deal over the line." 

Did Trump end the Gaza War?  

America is back. 

