Job Search Engine Indeed Offering Transgender Employees $10k to Relocate

Online job search company Indeed is doing its part in pushing back against the supposed conservative assault on trans rights by offering $10,000 to relocate their transgender employees. It’s not merely just for relocation, it also applies to surgeries. The policy went into effect in late July (via Axios):

Details: Indeed's gender-affirming care relocation benefit was announced to employees and went into effect in July 2023, the company told Axios. It's for U.S.-based employees and immediate family members who seek gender-affirming care and live in a location where state laws or government-issued directives criminalize or restrict access to such medical care. It also applies to those who live in places that attempt to restrict support for children who are gender non-conforming, transgender or non-binary. Eligible employees will receive approval to relocate to a state or jurisdiction where they will be able to access the care and support they need, as well as a $10,000 flat-rate benefit to support their relocation expenses, Indeed told Axios. What they're saying: Misty Gaither, vice president of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging at Indeed, told Axios in a statement that the company introduce the initiative to help ensure employees and their family can receive the care they need.

Again, this isn’t about transgender Americans, at least for most Americans. It’s about subjecting children to this madness. Pre-teens should not be taking hormones or puberty blockers. Schools shouldn’t be shielding parents about these issues either. And the state shouldn’t be able to remove children from the home over this issue. If they’re 18 years old, or at least juniors and seniors in high school, that’s an entirely different story. But the bills we’re discussing specifically prevent these surgeries for minors, as they should. You don’t hear about it as much because newsrooms discovered that most Americans support these measures.