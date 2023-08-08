The 'Not Real' Woman Who Went on a Tirade Aboard an American Airlines...
Former Fox News Reporter Takes a Blow Torch to Dem's Pathetic Defense of...
Rethinking Trump 2024
The Major Plan a DC Councilmember Wants to Do to Tackle Capital's Crime...
With Biden’s Corruption, Our Focus Is Key
The Riddle of JD Vance
Fight Crime Shoot Back
New Banking Regulations Could Sink the Economy
'Insane': Conservatives React to Sentence Former Cop Received Over Floyd's Death
'I Do Not Apologize': Ne-Yo Retracts Earlier Statement About Gender Comments
Kentucky Crowd Has a Message for McConnell During Rowdy Annual Event
Building a Republican Party Coalition
Democrat Ruling Class Goes the Way of Banana Republics to Eliminate Opposition
Unwavering Signs of Hope, Unity and Brotherhood Amid Israeli Protests
Tipsheet

Of Course, Adam Kinzinger Thought Jan. 6 Was Just As Bad As the 9/11 Attacks

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  August 08, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File

It’s nothing we haven’t heard on the airwaves since that day: the January 6 event was worse than the 9/11 terror attacks. Other reporters decided to do quick Google searches on American history to draw their talking points, which is how we got the Fort Sumter 2.0 and modern-day Pearl Harbor comparisons, all of which are false. 

But CNN never ceases to rehash this hyperbolic talking point, and what better way to convey that point than to invite anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger to make it: 

For media figures who read the indictment, like Matt Taibbi, you’ll see that Special Counsel Jack Smith might have had legitimate avenues to pin Trump but opted to go the MSNBC route and drew up charges that Taibbi said read more like a “deranged authoritarian fantasy, at times reading more like a 45-page Louise Mensch tweet than an indictment.” By the way, Taibbi is not a conservative or a Trump supporter.

Recommended

Former Fox News Reporter Takes a Blow Torch to Dem's Pathetic Defense of Hunter Biden Matt Vespa

And yes, some of Smith’s charges do infringe on protected speech, even going so far as to indict Trump based on what his thoughts might have been or something. It’s nuts. But leave it to CNN and others to make it seem like Smith’s indictment is ironclad when the truth is really centered on the fact that the anti-Trump Department of Justice couldn’t pass up a jury trial in DC.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Former Fox News Reporter Takes a Blow Torch to Dem's Pathetic Defense of Hunter Biden Matt Vespa
Ex-Rolling Stone Editor Tears Apart Jack Smith's Jan 6 Indictment Against Trump Matt Vespa
'Insane': Conservatives React to Sentence Former Cop Received Over Floyd's Death Leah Barkoukis
Why This April 2022 New York Times Story Is Suddenly Gaining New Attention Katie Pavlich
The Riddle of JD Vance Salena Zito
The 'Not Real' Woman Who Went on a Tirade Aboard an American Airlines Flight Has Been Identified Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Former Fox News Reporter Takes a Blow Torch to Dem's Pathetic Defense of Hunter Biden Matt Vespa