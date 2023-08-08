Of Course, Adam Kinzinger Thought Jan. 6 Was Just As Bad As the 9/11 Attacks

It’s nothing we haven’t heard on the airwaves since that day: the January 6 event was worse than the 9/11 terror attacks. Other reporters decided to do quick Google searches on American history to draw their talking points, which is how we got the Fort Sumter 2.0 and modern-day Pearl Harbor comparisons, all of which are false.

But CNN never ceases to rehash this hyperbolic talking point, and what better way to convey that point than to invite anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger to make it:

ADAM KINZINGER:



"The president really doesn't have a right to lie when it leads to an attempted coup...This isn't just a president speaking!" pic.twitter.com/m33RBb6zH5 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 2, 2023

ADAM KINZINGER:



January 6th was the “craziest attack since 9/11 in this country.” pic.twitter.com/RYAZXAXq5M — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 2, 2023

For media figures who read the indictment, like Matt Taibbi, you’ll see that Special Counsel Jack Smith might have had legitimate avenues to pin Trump but opted to go the MSNBC route and drew up charges that Taibbi said read more like a “deranged authoritarian fantasy, at times reading more like a 45-page Louise Mensch tweet than an indictment.” By the way, Taibbi is not a conservative or a Trump supporter.

And yes, some of Smith’s charges do infringe on protected speech, even going so far as to indict Trump based on what his thoughts might have been or something. It’s nuts. But leave it to CNN and others to make it seem like Smith’s indictment is ironclad when the truth is really centered on the fact that the anti-Trump Department of Justice couldn’t pass up a jury trial in DC.