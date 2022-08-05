Of Course, The FBI Refused to Apologize for Their Russian Collusion Antics

Conservatives and liberals hate the FBI for different reasons, with varying intensity levels. The issues they take umbrage with the nation’s preeminent law enforcement and domestic intelligence agency are different in size and scope, though they’re all serious issues that speak to the credibility and professionalism of the FBI. For liberals, the FBI’s lack of care when investigating the plethora of sexual assault allegations lobbed against the now-incarcerated Larry Nassar by American gymnasts was appalling. FBI Director Christopher Wray was yanked onto the Hill, where he apologized for his agency’s lack of follow-through. Nassar terrorized our gymnastics team for years; his list of victims included Olympic champions.

Was the FBI’s appalling lack of concern part of the Russian collusion hoax? Agents worked around the clock investigating what the top officials knew was hogwash. Department of Justice officials also doctored fake evidence to secure FISA spy warrants on Trump campaign figures, like Carter Page. The FBI spied on the Trump campaign proper through Crossfire Hurricane. And all of this happened as James Comey, then-director of the FBI, was aware that the Steele Dossier, from which this circus was spawned, was a Clinton-funded 2016 election opposition research project that could not be fully verified. Of course, there was no apology for plunging this nation into a fake tailspin over Russian collusion and infiltration that truly made most in the media mentally ill (via The Federalist):

Blackburn: "Do you agree that Russian collusion was a hoax?"



Wray: "I wouldn't use that terminology."



Blackburn: "Do you agree that Hunter Biden's laptop was not Russian disino?"



Wray: "I can't comment on that." pic.twitter.com/h74Wfyeotb — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 4, 2022

FBI Director Christopher Wray refused to acknowledge that the false allegations accusing President Donald Trump of colluding with Russia to influence the 2016 election, an accusation that fueled the FBI’s unlawful spying on members of the Republican’s presidential campaign, was, in fact, a hoax. “Do you agree that the allegation of secret collusion between President Trump and Russia was a hoax, yes or no?” Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn asked during a Senate Judiciary hearing on Thursday. “I don’t think that’s the terminology I would use,” Wray said. “But I think there’s been a lot written on this subject, uh, both in the special counsel’s report, the inspector general’s report.” [...] Both of the reports Wray mentioned in his answer indicate that the allegation that Trump colluded with Russia was based on fraudulent reporting by Christopher Steele based on accounts from Russian national Igor Danchenko, who was later indicted for lying to the FBI. This was the Steele dossier which Democrats peddled to the corporate media and which fueled the information operation, also known as the hoax, designed to disqualify Trump from being elected despite voters’ wishes. Wray also disclosed to Republican Sen. Thom Tillis that, so far, none of the FBI agents who were involved in the SpyGate campaign against Trump have faced serious consequences. Instead, more than six years after the scandal, some FBI bureaucrats are still being evaluated by the agency’s disciplinary arm, the Office of Professional Responsibility. Wray claimed that any potential discipline has been slowed “because we are working closely with cooperating closely with and assisting the Durham investigation.” That was shortly before Wray refused to tell Blackburn whether the FBI believes the Hunter Biden laptop was Russian disinformation.

Spencer wrote about Republican senators ripping into Director Wray during yesterday’s hearing for directing the agency to consider symbols of patriotism and the American Revolution to be associated with domestic terrorism. That’s one way to cook the books and give institutional credibility to the Left’s ongoing narrative that white supremacists are the biggest existential threat facing America. It’s also hilarious that Wray thought he could just leave at 1:30 PM, no questions asked to fly somewhere on his private jet.

If anything, Wray made the best case to defund the FBI. It’s become a political police force at the behest of the Democratic Party. The agency, engulfed with political correctness, refused for too long to call the 2017 attack on the GOP congressional baseball team an act of domestic terrorism. The recent synagogue hostage crisis in Colleyville, Texas, was another embarrassing incident when a radical Islamic extremist held four people at gunpoint, but somehow this criminal act was not motivated by anti-Semitism. Right, because synagogues are just attacked at random like the local 7-Eleven. These are dirty people whom all need to go. Lisa Page and Peter Strzok weren’t the only two colluding to sway the 2016 election in Hillary Clinton’s favor. Oh, and lest we forget the botched kidnapping plot that the FBI pretty much orchestrated against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. All the principal actors in this shoddy plot were FBI informants, which led to zero convictions of those arrested. Whitmer did weaponize it for the 2020 elections, however.

It’s not shocking that the FBI didn’t apologize. That’s fine. The next step for any GOP candidate for president is to purge the whole agency from top-to-bottom then. Everyone, even the nighttime custodian, should go.