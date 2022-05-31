The Most Secure Election Ever Talking Point Just Got Shredded

I feel like this is a bit of déjà vu. We’ve always known that our election system is vulnerable to fraud. Maybe not by outside threats, but through funny business executed by Democratic Party operatives. Joe Biden received 81 million votes in 2020, but you’ll never convince me all of these were legal. Never. And you’ll never convince me that 81 million Americans were gung-ho about this guy who's been an utter disaster ever since he took office. He doesn’t know what he’s doing.

The recent Georgia primary which passed a slew of laws to protect the integrity of its elections saw a massive turnout. The Democratic Party's talking point was that these laws, which included voter ID, were racist and meant to suppress the vote. Not the case. In fact, support for voter ID laws is popular across the board. Dinesh D’Souza’s great film, 2000 Mules, demonstrates how funny games with mail-in voting could cause serious election integrity issues. Without a doubt, these tactics were used in 2020—and they could have impacted the election results. Now, a federal cybersecurity agency has declared that our voting systems are vulnerable to hacking (via Associated Press):

Electronic voting machines from a leading vendor used in at least 16 states have software vulnerabilities that leave them susceptible to hacking if unaddressed, the nation’s leading cybersecurity agency says in an advisory sent to state election officials. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, or CISA, said there is no evidence the flaws in the Dominion Voting Systems’ equipment have been exploited to alter election results. The advisory is based on testing by a prominent computer scientist and expert witness in a long-running lawsuit that is unrelated to false allegations of a stolen election pushed by former President Donald Trump after his 2020 election loss. The advisory, obtained by The Associated Press in advance of its expected Friday release, details nine vulnerabilities and suggests protective measures to prevent or detect their exploitation. Amid a swirl of misinformation and disinformation about elections, CISA seems to be trying to walk a line between not alarming the public and stressing the need for election officials to take action. […] In a statement, Dominion defended the machines as “accurate and secure.”

This report will surely be weaponized to attack the “most secure election” ever talking point that was peddled about 2020. When did these machines become all loopy? I doubt they became that way AFTER the 2020 election. Look, Joe Biden is president and there is no changing that—and no, I’m not going to relitigate the 2020 election concerns. You all know the shenanigans that went down, but we need to be focused on the current 2022 election cycle. The “steal” in 2020 was Democratic secretaries of state in key swing states circumventing the legislatures and unilaterally changing ballot and election procedures to accommodate for the COVID pandemic. Those were illegal unilateral moves. These Democratic officials did this because they needed the state legislatures, all of whom were controlled by Republicans, to sign off. That was never going to happen. Yet, just as the liberal media might attack Trump supporters for having 2020 election doubts, have they forgotten their side went even crazier in 2016. Most of the Democratic Party base thought Russia had hacked election machines in Pennsylvania. That’s not true.

When it comes to election conspiracy theories, both sides have their advocates.