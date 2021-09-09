One Teacher Made Sure One Kid Stuck to the COVID Rules on Masks...Literally

We know teachers are mad about being back to work. They wanted to stay on vacation for another year. The teachers’ unions have done well to muddy the plans to reopen schools, which should have been done months ago. Schools are not superspreader centers. Will there be infections? Probably, but nothing extraordinary you’ll see from a normal school year concerning kids getting sick. It’s been safe to reopen schools. The science said so, but the unions decided to flex their muscles. These teachers also didn’t want to work and no, remote learning doesn’t count. It didn’t work.

Now, we have schools forcing kids to wear masks. The safest demographic is being forced to mask up, and one teacher went to extreme lengths to ensure one student kept his mask on; she taped it to his face (via NY Post):





A “furious” Las Vegas mom is calling for the resignation of a substitute teacher who allegedly taped a face mask to her 9-year-old son after he forgot to wear it in class. “He was very upset. He was crying. He was humiliated,” the anonymous parent told told local Fox outlet KVVU-TV of the incident, which occurred at Reedom Elementary School in Mountain’s Edge. Since July, the Clark County School District has required masks in schools, regardless of age or COVID-19 vaccination status. The sticky situation reportedly began after the fourth-grader neglected to don his face cover after getting up to grab a drink of water. However, instead of simply telling him to put it back on, the female teacher “pulled him up in front of the classroom” and “taped the mask across the top of his face,” the distraught mother claimed, adding that this caused the boy’s classmates to burst out laughing. The educator also reportedly slapped a second layer of adhesive to the top of the boy’s forehead.

The substitute took her crazy pills. Not even in Europe which has taken COVID protocols to extreme lengths isn’t forcing their kids to mask up noting the psychological impact is too great.