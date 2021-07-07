The CNN Protocol? Another News Outlet Glosses Over Key Detail in Horrific DC Uber Eats Carjacking

Our friends at Twitchy covered it first, but it looks like The Hill is following the CNN model when covering this story.

In March, Mohammad Anwar, an Uber Eats driver in DC, was attacked by two black girls, ages 13 and 15, who tried to carjack him armed with a taser. Anwar is heard pleading for help. The girls hit the gas, dragging Anwar, who was holding onto his car before it crashed into some nearby parked vehicles. He was killed in the incident. This was murder, but CNN left that part out in their initial tweet, which is still up:

Police said the girls, 13 and 15, assaulted an Uber Eats driver with a Taser while carjacking him, which led to an accident in which he was fatally injured. https://t.co/N6RpLoTu8x — CNN (@CNN) March 27, 2021

And now, The Hill decided to follow. What's glaring about the shoddy headline is the first sentence of the story, which describes the fatal carjacking. It was murder, guys. Just say it. The lengths some in the media will go to to keep their narrative alive is truly stunning (via The Hill) [emphasis mine]:

A 14-year-old has been sentenced to juvenile detention over the fatal carjacking of an UberEats driver in Washington, D.C., according to multiple reports. The sentence was the maximum sentence requested by prosecutors, according to NBC Washington. The girl, who was 13 at the time, will remain in juvenile detention until she is 21. The unidentified girl was one of two teenagers who were arrested in late March for felony murder and armed carjacking for the death of Mohammad Anwar, an Uber Eats driver. […] The second girl, who is 15 years old, pleaded guilty to felony murder in May, and had other charges of armed carjacking, robbery and aggravated reckless driving dropped. According to NBC Washington, she was also sentenced to juvenile detention until she turns 21.

