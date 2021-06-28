Oh, There's a Word to Describe a White Dude's Racial Transition Journey

Okay, I do not kid myself here. I’m pretty much the whitest Asian you’ll ever meet, but that doesn’t make me a white dude, nor does it mean I can identify as white. The same rule applies in reverse. A white guy cannot get a crap ton of plastic surgery and then identify as Korean. Some person did that. Meet Oli London who now identifies as a Korean person despite being whiter than wonder bread. Doesn’t this break the rules? Isn’t this white appropriation on crack cocaine? Yes, but remember, liberals will always create backdoors to justify their nonsense. Remember that for some in liberal land, “transracial” is a thing. It usually doesn’t work out—just look at Rachel Dolezal—but it’s been cited here (via Post Millennial):

Oli London, a singer and Instagram influencer, has reportedly paid more than $150,000 for plastic surgery to look like K-Pop band member Park Ji-Min. On June 18, London revealed that they "identify" as Korean, and would go by the "neopronouns kor/ean and ji/min" in addition to the pronouns "they/them." According to the Daily Mail, London has undergone numerous surgeries since 2013, including multiple nose jobs, an eye altering surgery called blepharoplasty, a chin bone contouring, as well as skin whitening "to help my skin look more Korean." "I've been having surgery since 2013, when I decided I wanted to look like Park Ji-min from the Korean boyband BTS, traveling all over the world to Korea, to Poland, to China to get it done," said London. […] After receiving backlash over the post and their actions, London wrote: "So sad how many comments are being homophobic and non-binary phobic. This is actually the official LGBTQI+ flag of South Korea ... GOOGLE IT. Anyone that puts a negative comment is anti-LGBT and anti-equality. So sad in 2021 people will judge others on how they identify!" […] …London continued to address the backlash, writing on Twitter: "If you can be transsexual you can also be TRANSRACIAL. Why are there such double standards & hypocrisy with people criticizing me for being Korean. It's the same as someone who was born in the wrong body and wants to become a man or a woman. I was actually born in the wrong body!"

If you can be transsexual you can also be TRANSRACIAL.Why are there such double standards & hypocrisy with people criticising me for being Korean. It’s the same as someone who was born in the wrong body and wants to become a man or a woman. I was actually born in the wrong body! — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 25, 2021

No, man, this is mental illness. That’s the only way to describe this journey. You cannot be whatever you want, sorry. There are rules. This isn’t about LGBT or anything. This is bizarre and I think even hardcore liberals would agree. You just cannot change races. In Pierce Brosnan’s last Bond film Die Another Day, a Korean guy pretty much rubs diamonds on his face and becomes an English-speaking white aristocrat. Sure, there’s more to this…plot device but that’s the gist of it. It’s absurd—and so is this.