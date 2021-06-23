It Looks Like a Former Cop Will Win NYC's Democratic Mayoral Primary

Well, it’s over…for Andrew Yang. He’s not going to be the next mayor of New York City. We won’t know for a few weeks, but it looks like a former cop is about to lock up the Democratic nomination. The crowded field included a hodgepodge of lefties, but which one was at least going to be focused on law and order. Voter seemed to be drawn to Eric Adams, Brooklyn Borough president and 22-year veteran of the NYPD. The latter affiliation already has liberals a bit irked. He plainly said that he carries his gun around for self-protection. As a former cop, he can do that. The city should expand that right and make it easier for law-abiding citizens to carry as well, but that’s another tale. Is there any hope for NYC?

The Wall Street Journal editorial board noted that while Adams could be better on school choice, his surge in the polls is not shocking. He’s focused on public safety. When crime is spiking in the Big Apple, that’s all people care about. Scratch that, when crime spikes anywhere, the residents want something to happen. Right now, the woke Left is taking pro-crime for a spin. They already dropped hundreds of charges against the rioters from last summer. Looting, arson, assault, and vandalism were given the green light by local DAs. That’s the message it sends. In almost every socioeconomic standard, the city has regressed under de Blasio. He’s leaving his successor a city ridden with crime, an education system on the downward trend, fewer job opportunities, and an impending pension crisis. The good news is that it looks like the de Blasio-esque candidate, Maya Wiley, is out of the picture. Adams holds a solid 10-point lead over the rest of the field. Democrats, it’s sad this even needs to be said, but being pro-crime isn’t popular (via NY Post):

Eric Adams commanded a formidable 10-point lead of the first-choice votes in New York City’s hotly contested Democratic mayoral primary Tuesday. Late returns showed the Brooklyn borough president well ahead of the pack — but it will be a couple of weeks before a winner can actually be declared. “New York City said our first choice is Eric Adams,” he told a roaring crowd of supporters at his election night party in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. “Brothers and sisters, the race is not over but the movement is here,” Adams continued. “New Yorkers said the more we know Eric, the more we like Eric.” “Tonight all of us, we are on the precipice of gaining the keys to the prosperity of our city.” The first round of the Democratic mayoral primary voting had Adams (212,963 votes), Maya Wiley (150,675 votes) and Kathryn Garcia (139,438 votes) one, two, three, with 95 percent of the precincts reporting. But Adams, a former NYPD captain, had opened a daunting lead, with 30.95 percent of the 693,323 ballots counted just before midnight.

Media & this site obsess over ideology (left vs. center, etc.). Meanwhile, actual voters are looking at their choice through a different lens: elite vs. anti-elite.



Explains how both AOC and Adams can dominate primaries in the Bronx w/ totally different positions. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 23, 2021

Very clear political battle lines tonight. Adams won Black and Hispanic voters in the outer boroughs. Wiley won Brooklyn/Queens hipsters. Garcia won Manhattan elites. And Yang won Asian and Orthodox Jewish/ethnic white areas of Brooklyn. Map by @cinyc9. pic.twitter.com/nnY3Q2JE7l — Nathaniel Rakich (@baseballot) June 23, 2021

Eric Adams has less than 2% of Andrew Yang’s Twitter followers and is on track to win more than twice as many votes in NYC. Lol — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 23, 2021

Eric Adams's lead has only expanded as more of the non-#AD52 portions of Brooklyn have reported. It's going to be tough for Garcia/Wiley to overcome, imo. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 23, 2021

Eric Adams in third place in Manhattan but leading in all four outer boroughs is a pretty promising recipe for success in a NYC mayoral primary. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 23, 2021

I've seen enough: Andrew Yang will not be the next mayor of NYC. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) June 23, 2021

We must be realists here. New York City is not going to elect a Republican in the foreseeable future, so we must hope that a pro-jobs, pro-law and order, and pro-school choice Democrat who is sensible takes the reins at city hall. Adams seems to check two of the three boxes. We’ll see what happens.