Joe and Jill Biden Test Negative for COVID

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have been diagnosed with COVID. They have mild symptoms and should make a full recovery. Remember the survivability of this virus for those without comorbidities is high, soaring into the 90+ percent range for all age demographics. Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) has also tested positive. The Trump diagnosis comes after Counselor to the President Hope Hicks tested positive.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

There was concern that maybe this spread to former Vice President Joe Biden who debated the president Tuesday night. Luckily, the former VP and his wife, Jill, were negative. Running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) was also negative (via Fox News):

Joe Biden said Friday he and his wife, Jill, tested negative for the coronavirus, days after the former vice president appeared on the debate stage with President Trump, and hours afterTrumprevealed he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive. […] Meanwhile, Biden's primary care physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor also released a statement Friday, saying: "Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician." The Biden campaign told Fox News that Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was tested Thursday, as part of the campaign's routine testing, and tested negative.

The vice president sent well wishes to the president. Maybe he means it, maybe not. Regardless, it’s a much better response than most regarding the president’s COVID diagnosis.